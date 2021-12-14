Agents of the police in New Delhi, India, they announced thatThey arrested a 36-year-old man who was trying to fake his own death with the help of his wife.

According to information from the Uttar Pradesh State Police, Sudesh Kumar murdered a man to the that he had hired for do arrangements at home, and tried do pass the body like yours.

However, the police had access to CCTV footage showing Kumar loading the body on a bicycle.

A second murder

As reported by the researchers, Kumar was already arrested in 2018 after murdering his 13-year-old daughter, who tried to run away from home to get married.

Due to the overcrowded prison conditions in India, Kumar received the benefit of parole as part of the authorities’ efforts to control the Covid-19 health crisis.

However, according to local reports, Kumar was convinced that the authorities were preparing to end his probation and hatched a plan to avoid going back to jail.

Simulated death

The India Today newspaper reported that on November 19, Kumar had hired a worker, identified as Domen Ravidas, to carry out some repairs at his home.

Kumar also chose someone with a similar weight and height to be able to give him some items from his wardrobe.

Authorities reported that on the second day of work, Kumar offered Ravidas alcoholic beverages until he was knocked unconscious and then killed him.

On November 20, police discovered a disfigured body in an empty lot with an identification card in its pocket. The name on the card was Sudesh Kumar.

Kumar’s wife

Sudesh Kumar’s wife, Anupama, identified the body that officers found as her husband’s.

But authorities had already collected enough information to establish that Kumar had faked his death.

When they received information that Kumar had plans to visit his wife, the police launched an operation in which they arrested the man. Already in police custody, Kumar confessed to the crime.

Anupama was also arrested for participating in the scheme.

It may interest you:

* Fake his death to give his girlfriend the surprise of his life

* Unusual: a soccer player faked his death to collect insurance millionaire and ended up in jail

* South Carolina lawyer plotted her murder so her son would collect on his life insurance (and it didn’t work for him)

Now you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.