

Ronaldo Nazario opened up with the Cruzeiro fans about the club’s financial situation.

Former Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario appeared this Tuesday before the Cruzeiro fans after having acquired ownership of the club, of which said he is “in the ICU” for his high debt and warned that it is time to undertake “unpopular actions.”

“It is a tragic scenario, but we have to stop the bleeding. The Cruzeiro is a patient in serious condition, he is in the ICU, and we are offering the necessary treatment to get him out of that condition, “said the two-time world champion at a press conference in Belo Horizonte.

Nazário, who also owns Real Valladolid of Spain, explained that the debt of the celestial team “is worse” than imaginedAy, its main mission now is to “clean up” the accounts and implement an “efficient” and “sustainable” management model.

“Every day that we open a drawer we find some negative surprise and even we are in this process of analysis discovering the size of the hole that exists“Said the former Real Madrid and Barcelona player.

Nazário estimated Cruzeiro’s debt maturing in 2022 and 2023 at 140 million reais ($ 25 million dollars), an amount that he will try to renegotiate with creditors, as he anticipated.

It also revealed that came across a budget that significantly exceeded anticipated income, which were also already engaged.

“The operation of a club like this does not enter my head,” he said.

In this context, he reported that they managed to get “many players” to agree to lower their salary, whom he thanked for understanding “the very serious situation of the club.”

“We managed to reduce the budget to 35 million reais ($ 6.2 million dollars), almost three times less. We have a lot of work to do, a lot of cuts to make. It is the moment of unpopular actions, but necessary for the club to be great again ”, he warned.

On the other hand, he warned that “there is no planning” for “a financial contribution” on his part and that, for the moment, the only thing it can offer the club is “to create a new management model.”

He also stated that He could “technically” back down from buying the Cruzeiro, where he played as a young man before making the leap to European football, but clarified that this possibility is distant and that his idea is to move forward.

On the sporting level, he stated that, in the short term, the objective is promotion to the First Division of the Brazilian Championship and, later, play “great titles” and make it a leading club in both Brazil and South America.

On the controversial departure of the legendary goalkeeper Fábio after almost two decades in the celestial team, which led to the first criticism from the fans, Nazario affirmed that they made “all the sacrifice that they could make” to renew him.

“But unfortunately, during the negotiation there was a refusal on his part, which also caught us by surprise ”, he added.

“We have to turn the page and move on,” completed Nazario, who had to delay his presentation today a few days after contracting covid-19.

