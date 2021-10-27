10/27/2021 at 7:03 PM CEST

Joel xaubet

Nuno Tavares arrived this summer at Arsenal coming from Benfica, in a transfer that cost 8 million euros to the English. The Portuguese footballer had just a few minutes during the Gunners’ stormy start to the league. Secondly, the left-back has enjoyed prominence in the Carabao Cup.

Arteta, happy for the performance of Tavares

Although it is not counting on the ownership, for now, Kieran Tierney is the owner of the left lane of the London team, Arteta has highly valued Tavares’ performance in his short stay with Arsenal on the official team website: “The way he handles the pressure deserves all the credit. He is the type of player we want on our team. He is a player who is never intimidated on the field. ”

The Portuguese, with a gifted physique

What’s more, the Spanish coach highlighted the physical capacity of the 21-year-old Portuguese: “As you can see, he is a very physically gifted athlete. He can run, change speed and direction and has excellent technical ability“On the other hand, Tavares is a player with an offensive tendency, but Arteta also highlights his good defensive work: “” For me, the most important thing is that it is defense and has to defend first. “

Arsenal are in 10th position in the Premier League after a start full of doubts, with defeats against Brentford, Chelsea and the resounding 5-0 against Manchester City. Now, the Gunners have changed their dynamics and they will fight to obtain European place.