Jake paul He is just 24 years old and is causing a sensation in the boxing world. As he continues his success on the YouTube platform, where he has more than 20.4 million subscribers and uploads travel vlogs, reactions to fights and explains how he beats his rivals, he decided to get out of his comfort zone to put on his gloves and get into the ring without fear of what could happen. In fact, he was preparing to participate in the main fights. So much so that last Saturday defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley at Tampa’s Amalie Arena via knockout in the sixth round.

Look also

Although he enjoyed with his team, his girlfriend and his friends his fifth win in the same number of presentations, the public had reproached the work of both boxers since they felt that they were not giving their best during the fight. . So much so that they expressed their reproach through loud whistles. Consequently, the youtuber decided to accelerate his blows and hit a hard right cross that left his rival staggering, who ended up with his face kissing the canvas.

Jake Paul outpointed Tyron Woodley in the last fight. (.)

Look also

The victory did not surprise Paul. In fact, He confessed a few days ago that he dreams of facing Canelo Álvarez, who was recognized as the best boxer of all of 2021, within a few years. “I think it will happen in three years. It would be a huge event and in three years my level will be good enough for me to be a serious competition for Canelo, “he said in an interview with Graham Bensinger.

Look also

In addition to being a boxer and spending several hours a day creating content for all his social networks, the American had his way through American football. However, a hard blow made him leave the activity. “I had a brain scan before I got into boxing and the doctor told me that a lack of blood flow due to concussions that I suffered in various areas of the brain during my football career“he explained.

One of the many hits that the youtuber made. (.)

Concussions resulting from head butting is an issue that concerns sports health professionals. Rugby is proposing new ways to carry out the scrum, the football leagues incorporated a protocol for actions of this type after the fracture of Raúl Jiménez, the Wolves forward, and other sports are interested in continuing to investigate to avoid future consequences. And, in that sense, Paul commented: “Sometimes when I talk to my girlfriend or my friends, I don’t remember something that happened a few days agos. And when I speak I drag a few words every 100 or 200 that I speak. It’s something I didn’t used to do. “

Look also

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE