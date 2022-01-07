01/07/2022 at 2:41 PM CET

EP

A 78-year-old man has been arrested after lock himself up, armed with a shotgun and with his wife, inside a cabin in Vega de Pas, in Cantabria, close to his home.

The events, which occurred on January 5 at around eight in the afternoon, are being investigated as a possible case of Gender violence, as sources close to what happened have informed EP this Friday.

The one involved, who was “quite upset” and probably “intoxicated”, has already been brought to justice, as this agency has learned.

It was a relative who gave the alert of what was happening. Specifically, he warned that a relative of his was in Vega de Pas “quite upset” and possibly drunk, in addition to uttering “insults”. Detail that was found “armed with a shotgun“and with his wife, locked inside a cabin, close to the family home.

After that call warning of what was happening, patrols of the Civil Guard from Santander traveled to the place, which had the support of the Usecic, the Citizen Security Unit.

Upon his arrival, the agents first tried to get the man to give in and leave the cabin, or if he did not let his wife out. But before the negative result, the troops intervened and took the woman out first, to proceed later to the arrest of the implicated, who was intervened with the weapon.

Subsequently, it was brought to justice, while the Judicial Police investigated what happened, as a possible case of gender violence.