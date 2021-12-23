At just 18 years old, Angela Aguilar She is already a sensation of Mexican music and one of the most beloved artists in the public. The searchlights do not release the little daughter of Pepe Aguilar Y Aneliz Alvarez, who has recently revealed in his Instagram stories who that will be secret love with which he will celebrate Christmas.

It is clear that the young singer is in the best moment of her career, because at her young age she already has a Grammy nomination and two Latin Grammy. In addition, he recently released the single “She who gave you” together with the pop group Jesse and Joy, a song that has been well received by fans, as it already has more than seven million views.

Her popularity has grown even more in recent days after Flor Silvestre’s granddaughter gave more details about her life in an interview for the newspaper El País, in which she told about her relationship with her parents and siblings and the plans she has. for your career in the future.

In addition, the singer made a surprising revelation: she recalled that occasion when she ended up singing for the former president of the United States himself, Barack Obama, in nothing more and nothing less than the house of actor Antonio Banderas.

There is no doubt that this has been a great year for Ángela Aguilar and to close this 2021 with a flourish, a few hours ago the interpreter of hits such as “La Llorona” and “La Tequilera” shared with her more than six million followers who will be your special companion this holiday season.

It is about her beautiful pug La Niña, from whom Angela has become inseparable. This time the dog appears wearing a red bow for the occasion, while they pose together in front of the Christmas tree.

“Getting ready for Christmas! What is your favorite movie of this time? “, Asked the singer in her publication.

And it is that during the interview with the Spanish medium, Angela also confessed that of all the pets in the world, she prefers dogs and, boy, the Aguilar dynasty is a lover of these furry ones! In total they have 15 and each one sleeps with his own: there are three xoloescuincles, five black pugs and others of different breeds.

Angela also has a fascination for horses. She, for example, has three, but the most famous is Speedy, a gift from the late king of the station wagon, Vicente Fernandez.

