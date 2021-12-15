12/15/2021 at 2:44 PM CET

LMG

Plan a revenge to the point of impersonating a flirt to give a brutal beating to his sentimental ex-partner with the help of a hit man. This is what happened at the beginning of November in the hotel Don Yo de Zaragoza and whose investigation has allowed the National Police to arrest the two responsible, a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, Spanish and Colombian, as alleged perpetrators of a crime of injury, trespassing and damage.

The events took place around 10:30 p.m. on November 5, in a central hotel in the Aragonese capital. Apparently, the victim of the assault had booked a room in the downtown hotel to make a date with a woman he had met days before through Instagram and that ultimately turned out to be a fake profile.

At the time of the appointment, instead of the young woman with whom he thought he had dated, appeared his ex-partner, with whom he had maintained a sentimental relationship and about which I had already filed a prior complaint for domestic violence.

This 30-year-old girl attended the appointment in the company of a 31-year-old man and together, by intimidating with a knife, they entered the room, ordering the victim to lie down on the bed. , tHe was threatened with the knife, with which they exerted pressure on his neck.

Once lying in bedBoth people beat and punched the victim numerous times, who denounced that he came to fear for his life.

Due to the blows and damage caused inside the unit, the noises alerted the hotel staff, which is why the assailants rushed out of the building, leaving the victim lying on the ground.

Alerted by the hotel itself, several National Police patrols were commissioned and once they were at the scene they helped the victim and requested the presence of a physician, having to be evacuated in ambulance to a hospital, where he was admitted for two days.

With the data provided by the victim and by the intervening agents, the Judicial Police Group of the Central Police Station opened an investigation, which resulted in the arrest of the two alleged perpetrators of the attack, the first of which materialized on Monday 13 and the second on Tuesday, December 14.

Both detainees were taken to the Investigating Court on Guard Duties during the afternoon of Tuesday, December 14, being released after being heard in declaration.