A retired officer of the nyc police raised his voice and accused his former commander-in-chief of repeatedly rape her for more than a year while working together at the stadium of the Yankees.

Gillian roberts filed a lawsuit in the Bronx Supreme Court on Monday, claiming that Captain Jeffrey brienza He raped her “almost every game day” of baseball at an NYPD substation facility.

According to the complaint, the former agent hoped to remain in the Yankee Stadium detachment until her retirement, but was forced to resign early last month when she decided that she could no longer bear being the “sex slave” of her “pervert.” chief.

According to Roberts, Brienza dedicated himself to isolating her from the other officers, taking full control of her schedule and even accommodating his to have more time with her. He also made her his personal host.

The situation became so serious, according to the former police officer, that “she felt that she was no longer there to perform the duties of an officer, but to provide sex without consent to the captain.”

Agent Roberts worked in Long Island City and Queens for more than 20 years before being transferred to the Yankee Stadium department in March 2020. Almost immediately, Brienza began to show her preferential treatment and was “too attentive,” according to the former officer in his lawsuit.

She claims that when she rejected his harassment and tried to avoid it, Brienza became hostile and took advantage of his power to give her undesirable positions and even threaten her career.

Roberts, an African-American woman, said she felt “trapped” as she felt she had no other recourse. She said other elite officers even turned on her, calling her the “captain’s girl,” which made her feel like she couldn’t count on her fellow police officers.

It was last September that he decided to report the abuse to the Office of Internal Affairs and retired early on November 30, 2021, even though he would have liked to stay longer with the NYPD.

Now the ex-cop is looking for a compensation of $ 35 million, arguing that the serial rapes caused her severe mental anguish, physically injured her and destroyed her career.

“The incident is under internal review,” NYPD spokesman Sergeant Edward Riley told The New York Post.

With information from The New York Post

