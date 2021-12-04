ARGENTINA – The undefeated Bahian Gerardo “Tifón” Vergara (70,900 kg), this Friday, December 3, retained his Argentine middleweight title by defeating Diego “Chacarero” Ramírez (71) by points in ten rounds (unanimous verdict), in one of the Stellar fights held at the Unión Central club in Villa María, Córdoba, in another production by Sampson Boxing and Tello Box.

In the other central fight of the evening, the rising local fighter Juliana Basualdo (54,200 kg) was left with the vacant national super bantamweight title by beating the experienced Santa Fe Vanesa Taborda (54) by unanimous decision in ten rounds

Vergara, left-handed, 27 years old and immaculate record of 15-0 (9 KO), who made the first exhibition of the title that he obtained in his last fight against Emiliano Pucheta -GKOT 9 in San Pedro, in August-, overcame very unfavorable first three rounds in which his rival hit precise and forceful blows with which, among other things, caused an intense nosebleed that did not stop throughout the fight.

Progressively, the champion exerted pressure and with powerful combinations both below and above he was overcoming the resistance of Ramírez, who, in the same way, always remained in the fight, although without the rigor of the beginning.

Ramírez, also a 26-year-old left-hander and a new record of 24-5-1 (6 KO), had a good end of the fight and even caused a cut in the right eyebrow of a Vergara that in the middle segment of the contest made the difference key to staying with the championship with these figures: 96-94 (from the point of view of Ferrero and Quiroga) and 97-93.5 (Quiroga’s card).

On the other hand, “La Profeta” Basualdo (30 years old, left-handed, and 6-2-0 record) beat the tough and expert Rafaelina based in Córdoba, Vanesa Taborda (37 years old and 10-13- 3, 1 KO), whom he knocked down in the first round with a straight left and then dominated the entire development with precision and fairness.

Taborda searched all the time for the fight, but lacked weapons beyond the abuse of the head butts, which led to a point discount for her in the eighth.

The broad ruling was reflected on the judges’ cards as follows: 100-88 (for Ferrero and Quiroga) and 99-89 (for González).

In the main backup fight, there was the new presentation of the undefeated and great Bahia prospect Neri Muñoz (7-0, 5 KO and 63,600 kg), who beat the Buenos Aires-born Nicolás by technical knockout in six episodes of a fight to eight. “El Guapo” Herrera (7-4-2, 3 KO and 63,400).

The rest of the results of the evening:

José Llorca (69,500) GPP 4 (unanimous) to Ezequiel Alvarenga (69,400).

Walter Córdoba (66,600) GKO 2 to Walter Blanco (65,900).

Bruno Oliva (70,800) GKO 2 to Lucas Senn (70,100).

Sampson Boxing / Tello Box Press