American Terence Crawford retained his World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight belt by beating compatriot Shawn Porter by TKO in the 10th round on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Crawford, who ended up dancing with his family in the ring, is now 38-0 with 29 KOs and a 16-0 string defending world titles.. For his part, Porter now leaves his record at 31-4-1 and 17 before the limit.

The fight

The fight was stopped in the 10th round by Porter’s team, after the latter fell twice to the canvas to accurate shots from Crawford.

The first two rounds were very busy, in which Crawford was able to land some effective punches, especially at the end of the second when he stopped with a straight right hand to an offensive start from Porter.

After several melee, Porter finished third with a small cut on his right eyebrow from a header. The fifth was bell-to-bell, perhaps with a slight lead from Porter, who dropped all he had.

Likewise, Crawford came out in the aggressive sixth after seeing his pride hurt in the previous round, and finally both showed to be excellent warriors. After seven rounds the fight looked very close, worthy of two true champions. The fight continued with the same tone in the rest of the chapters with a lot of emotion and very close.

Crawford and his partner, who danced with him on stage.

In the 10th, something happened that already showed a clear advantage when Crawford landed a left hook that gave Porter the first count from the referee. Shortly after, Porter suffered another fall after another powerful blow of Crawford, causing the referee to stop the fight by technical knockout.

💥Congratulations to WBO Welterweight World Champion Terence Crawford, who defeated Shawn Porter by 10th-Round TKO at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/H8g26AYxBG – WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) November 21, 2021

let them say whatever they want

Crawford had with the fight the opportunity to silence his critics by maintaining his undefeated record and his WBO welterweight crown. Crawford, of 34 years and at 16-0 in world title fights, He is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world., with an impeccable record of 38-0 (29 by knockout) during a 13-year professional career. But despite the impressive resume, Crawford has faced serious criticism over the quality of his opponents. on your journey to the top.

Fights with greats like Errol Spence, Keith Thurman and the Filipino Manny Pacquiao, were elusive. However, Crawford eventually achieved his desire to face an elite opponent with Porter. And you have the right to dance. Even in the center of the ring …

