No doubt the end of work is the fulfillment of the person; However, there are really few who can say that they are fully happy and fulfilled with the activities they carry out and that they really they carry out their work for a mere financial question.

This makes, sadly, many people are thinking and above all, wishing I could retire as soon as possible, even though they still have several years to work. However, there is a person who has become news after breaking the scheme and achieving sustainability without the need to have a permanent job.

Cam McLellan is an Australian who at 46 years can boast that He has already retired, for 10 years, after finally finding a way to get money without having to work and that allows you earn about $ 180,000 annually.

How could this be possible? Turns out that When he was 20 years old, Cam decided to invest his life savings in the purchase of some properties, which he decided to rent. Years later, when he realized that they left him enough money to live well without working, he began to invest his earnings in the creation of a real estate company called OpenCorp.

McLellan made up this whole plan since he was a teenager because he wished that as an adult he could have the financial stability that his parents never managed to achieve. Due to its economic situation, At 16 he had to move to Melbourne, where he got several jobs so that no one in his house would lack food.

“I had three to four jobs, I worked everything from handling forklifts to stacking shelves in supermarkets, I just did it to survive. My driving force to invest was that I hated my alarm clock, I did not want to continue working for 50 years, “he told the Australian outlet News.

This led him to seek make friends with people who had money so that you could understand what they were doing in order to have a comfortable life. It was like this He met his mentor, who taught him and helped him buy his first property.

He learned to invest and used his knowledge so that his family and friends did too. He realized that he was so good at this business that he opened his OpenCorp company.

The company managed to position itself and how it obtained millionaire sums; chose to retire and live off the earnings. Now, he dedicates himself to his 4 children and his family, he has the lifestyle he wanted and he does not need to work, because his employees take care of everything and he only enjoys the large sums that come into his bank account.

In addition, he writes tips for investing in some local media, occasionally gives talks, and has written books.

And looking for their children to follow their example, each of their children already owns a property that is in their name as well as a trust.

Finally, McLellan advises anyone who would like to follow his example to focus first on taking the plunge and investing well in something that will allow them to double their earnings.

