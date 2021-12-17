12/17/2021 at 09:21 CET

The Family and Women Unit (UFAM) of the Superior Police Headquarters of Aragon is investigating the arson that occurred inside a house in the Zaragoza neighborhood of Picarral. The alleged perpetrator, AG G, Spanish and without a history of gender violence, remains detained in police stations.

The fire started at around 7:00 p.m. inside the home located in the 117 of San Juan de la Peña avenue. It was there, on the landing, that the officers detained the man. Everything would have started after the woman, from which she is divorced even though they live under the same roof, told him to get out of there during an argument.

The man left but returned, allegedly to set the house on fire. Fortunately, The woman and her three children, two of them minors, were not at that time inside the apartment that ended up being burned.. The fire spread throughout the house, despite the speed with which it moved to the site. Firefighters Saragossa. The structure of the building was not affected, so it was only necessary to evacuate this family.

The residents of the building highlighted that, lately, the police presence due to altercations inside the apartment was very common. However, there is no record of sexist violence, although today it is scheduled to happen available to the Court of Violence against Women number 2 of Zaragoza, who is on guard duty.

Nor is it the first time that something of these characteristics has happened in Zaragoza. Manuel Ortiz López set fire to the house of his ex-partner in Torrero-La Paz in the early morning of August 22, 2017. The fire could have cost the lives of the wife of two boys, ages 9 and 5, as all three were asleep when the flames started in the living room. He was sentenced by the Supreme Court to 26 years in prison.

Ortiz López denied his authorship, but on the night of the events he sent messages from WhatsApp that incriminated him: “I have burned her alive”, “I have thrown petroball balls” or “I planned it well”. The defendant, who is currently imprisoned in Daroca, took advantage of the fact that the window of the room that overlooked Francisco Izquierdo Molins street was partially open to start this fire.

He acted like this because he had not accepted the breakup of the romantic relationship. There had been threats and even an attack.