11/28/2021 at 10:28 CET

FP

The National Police have arrested in a Valencian town to a 31-year-old man, as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of sexual abuse of minors and corruption of minors, after apparently sexually abusing repeatedly from the son of friends, forcing him to see pornographic videos and forcing him to use narcotic substances.

The investigations began when the agents became aware, following the complaint by the minor’s father, of the attacks and abuses that his 11-year-old son would have suffered, with hearing impairment, by a friend of the family.

Apparently, the abuses could have started in March 2020, coinciding with the beginning of the lockdown, when the suspect was living sporadically at the home of the minor’s family, taking advantage of the trust provided by the family and living with the minor to commit their misdeeds.

The UFAM agents found out that apart from the sexual abuse to which the suspect subjected the minor, he was also taken to another address in the municipality where he was forced to watch pornographic content videos, as well as on some occasions to the extreme of make you consume narcotic substances to override your will and make you even more vulnerable. Later he threatened him and offered him gifts so that he would not tell anything about what happened.

Given the seriousness of the events, the agents located and detained the suspect as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of sexual abuse and corruption of minors.

The detainee, without a police record, has been brought before a court that has ordered his imprisonment.