11/08/2021 at 12:06 CET

Agencies

The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia has developed an investigation to clarify a assault with a knife in Beniel, which has resulted in the identification, location and arrest of its alleged perpetrator.

The events took place in the vicinity of a Beniel public establishment, when an argument arose between two people. The altercation ended with the aggression of one of those involved with a large kitchen knife to the second.

The perpetrator, after materializing the assault with a knife, fled the place on foot and left the wounded man lying on the ground, who, due to the injuries caused, required health care.

The Benemérita Citizen Security Prevention Officers opened the corresponding investigation with the aim of clarifying the facts and identifying the perpetrator.

The investigations carried out quickly in situ made it possible to identify the alleged perpetrator of the stab injuries and the Civil Guard then established a search device about the suspect that culminated, shortly after, with his location and arrest on a street at the other end of the town.

During the proceedings, the Civil Guards have also seized the stab – a large kitchen knife– supposedly used to attack the wounded man. The detainee, the effects seized and the proceedings carried out have been made available to the Examining Court of Murcia.