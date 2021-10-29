10/29/2021 at 10:46 PM CEST

A man of Spanish nationality, Eliseo CM, will sit next Thursday on the bench of the Provincial Court of Murcia accused of try to kill his girlfriend, to which, presumably, strangled, hit, stabbed and tried to drown in the sea on a beach in Águilas.

The events that are considered proven took place in June 2020, in the La Colonia area. The public prosecutor, who asks for this individual a sentence of nine years behind bars and that he compensates his victim with 3,000 euros, points out, in his brief of provisional conclusions, that the first subject “seized the lady with force and submerged her against her will repeatedly under the water, even giving him a bite on one leg during the struggle as a result of her resistance “.

“He then dragged her out of the water, where he threw her against the sand and placed himself on top of her, immobilizing her, to immediately put both hands on her neck and strangle her until she almost passed out“, continues the Prosecutor’s Office.

Immediately afterwards, “the accused nailed the lady a small razor, about 4.5 centimeters long, on the side and under the chest, on the sternum, and punched her in the stomach, while uttering expressions such as ‘You are a whore, you have slept with other men!’, after which he forced her to walk next to him along the nearby promenade, holding her while holding the knife on his side. “During the journey,” the defendant hit his partner in the face and bit him between the wing of his nose and his left cheekbone. ” , highlights the Public Ministry.

It was on that walk when they came across a neighbor, from whom the victim was able to ask for help. The woman called the Local Police, who arrested the individual.