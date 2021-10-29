10/29/2021 at 4:35 PM CEST

EP

The girl who reported a multiple sexual assault in the case known as’the second herd of Manresa‘ (Barcelona) explained in the trial that four men consecutively raped her in a flat, to which she had voluntarily gone when a group she met in the city invited her to dinner.

The trial began this Friday at the Barcelona Court with the statement of the victim and the police who investigated the case, and it is expected to last for two more days.

The girl, who at that time was a minor, has said that on July 13, 2019 in the afternoon she met a group of people in a square in Manresa, and they invited her to dinner at their apartment as they made time for a party that night that she was also planning to go to.

Upon arriving at the house, an occupied apartment, he explained that he had dinner, they were dancing and they invited her to shots and to smoke hashish, has said that at first he was comfortable and did not suspect them, and questions from the prosecutor has detailed that there was “no sexual innuendo”Neither her nor the boys.

However, he explained that after a while the boys insisted that I go to a bedroom: “They told me they looked very bad and I needed to rest. I refused but they insisted a lot, they took me a little forcibly, but I thought it was for my good and that I needed to rest even though I didn’t look bad at all. “

He has said that, once in the bedroom, he lay down on a mattress to try to rest but After a while a boy came in and raped her, and explained that the other three took turns in the same room and also assaulted her.

During the interrogations of the accusations and the defenses, she has remarked that at no time did she want to have sex with them, that she objected and that, although she screamed, the rest of the people on the floor did not come to help her: “He tried to get them off me, he screamed, he did it with everything he could”.

He has also said that He thought about trying to escape but “I was afraid since there were so many people in the dining room”, who, according to her statement, knew she was in that room but did not help her.

Two calls to 112

In a while she was alone in the room, The girl took the cell phone of one of the accused and called 112 but one of the suspects surprised her, he picked up his cell phone and hung up the call.

When she left the apartment, three of the defendants left with her and the girl asked them for a mobile phone, with the excuse of calling her mother, to call the emergency room again, after which the Mossos d’Esquadra arrived.

He has also told the court that as a result of these events suffers from anxiety, depression and “phobia of men and North Africans”Asked by her lawyer, she explained that a relative of one of the defendants contacted her on Instagram to offer her a settlement in this case.

Statement “very very consistent”

Among the mossos who have declared this Friday are the first who attended the girl that night: that patrol picked her up on the street and took her in the police car to the suspects’ floor, following the instructions she gave them, to identify the accused.

The lawyer of one of the defendants has asked the agents if the girl was drunk or drugged at that time, and if this could have affected her will or her perception of the facts, to which a police officer has replied that “You could tell that he had been partying but it was very very coherent with what he said”.

In this sense, he has remarked that the girl was able to remember the way to the floor, which she had done on foot about six hours before, to guide the agents, and said that she explained the events with fear.

Another of the policemen who treated the girl that night explained, also to questions from the defense, that the youngest explained that she had been drinking “but at that moment there was no state of intoxication”, and the rest of the agents who attended her that night have agreed with them.

Necessary cooperators

In this trial, The Prosecutor’s Office asks to sentence each defendant to 55 years in prison: three of them for an alleged crime of sexual assault and as necessary cooperators of two more; and the fourth accused for an attempted rape and for necessary cooperation in the other crimes.

This cause is known as ‘the second herd of Manresa’ because in that city there was already a multiple rape in 2016, which was just being judged when this second case occurred and which ended with four convicted of sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl, with a sentence that the TSJC confirmed with the private vote of a judge who defended condemning them for sexual assault (rape) and not for abuse.