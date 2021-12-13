12/13/2021 at 11:58 am CET

Marcos Ollés

A young woman confirmed this Monday, during the trial at the Provincial Court of Mallorca, how it was raped in Palm by a man when he was 17. According to the girl, she had consumed alcohol and marijuana and was very affected. He took her to an abandoned building in the Paseo Marítimo area. “He undressed me, I managed to tell him to stop, but the body did not respond to me and he penetrated me”, the victim has recounted through tears and with a thread of voice. The defendant, for whom the prosecution requests 8 years in prison for a crime of sexual abuse, has not wanted to testify.

The events occurred at dawn on September 23. The girl explained that she had missed the bus to return home and was with a group of people she met in the Ses Estacions park area. There they were drinking alcohol and decided to go to the Paseo Marítimo. “We drank more liters and they gave me a joint. I started to feel sick, I wanted to go home. He told me that he would take me somewhere,” he said. According to the investigation, the man, Brazilian and with a criminal record for crimes of injury and sexist violence, led her to an abandoned building.

“He laid me down and started taking my clothes off. I couldn’t move, but I managed to tell him to stop.”, has narrated. However, she has assured that the boy forced her to perform a fellatio and then penetrated her several times. After being “passed out” for the rest of the night, she woke up to find that the accused was having sex with her again. Finally, he managed to leave the building and returned home. Hours later she told a friend what had happened and went with her to the hospital.

The defendant, who was arrested a few weeks later, has invoked his right not to testify and did not want to answer any questions. The prosecution charges him with a crime of sexual abuse with carnal access and claims an 8-year prison sentence, as well as a compensation of 6,000 euros for the injured party.