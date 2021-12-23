12/23/2021

Act. At 11:34 CET

Javier Fraiz

Cristina RV, 26 years old and with no antecedents, lived with the macabre secret that he had hidden for four months until this Monday, when the Civil Guard had already been with her on the radar for weeks, she confessed in a medical consultation – she has psychiatric problems – that she had burned the body of a 56-year-old man, JMR, who had arrived from Barcelona on August 20 to start a relationship in person after meeting online. She killed him, acknowledged this Wednesday.

The crime was committed the night of the 23rd to the 24th of that month. (This last day his mobile signal was lost). The victim’s mother reported the disappearance in Catalonia on the 27th. The telephone, which the young woman threw into the river, locates the man in the place of the events as the last stop. After the discovery on Tuesday of part of a foot in the orchard attached to the home of the village of O Rabiño, the search was resumed yesterday, with the appearance of more remains, and the investigated woman significantly expanded her confession: she admitted the crime – at first he had said that, when he found him dead the next morning, he was scared and wanted to hide the body – he gave details of how it had been and indicated the places where he tried to hide the remains.

His intention was burn the remains to try to hide the murder but, after a neighbor caught his attention by the smoke from the campfire, and so that his secret was not discovered, He decided to take part of the body in bags that he threw in a nearby mountain. To dismember, a shovel. The packages with biological remains, which could be distinguished from the road, were located yesterday afternoon. There were two: in one there were viscera and in another, charred bone remains.

Before the judge of Ribadavia and in a spontaneous demonstration, the alleged murderer claimed to have suffocated the man with a pillow after lulling him to sleep with pills. According to her confession, which she conducted against her lawyer’s recommendation, the man was in love but she I didn’t feel the same and I wanted to quit. He claimed he was aggressive and possessive, and decided to get rid of him.

They wore three days together in Rabiño’s house, plus a couple of weeks of internet communication and messages. The victim arrived in Galicia by plane, at the Peinador airport in Vigo, where the alleged murderer picked it up.

Remains of hand, forearm and clothing, and a male PlayStation

After the discovery of the deceased’s foot this Tuesday – the inspection lasted until midnight – yesterday morning they were located on the property bony parts of the hand and forearm, as well as remains of clothing. The investigated, who had some moments during the search in which she could not contain her emotion, indicated where she was hiding the body.

They were also collected ash remains from a flower pot, using a utensil to sift like that of the bakers with the flour. In addition, on an adjoining farm, where Civil Protection officers collaborated with the investigation by clearing, a PlayStation game console owned by the man was recovered.

I intended to burn the remains, but Another resident was upset by the fact that the smoke from the campfire was affecting her home. Some remains were chopped up with a shovel, he was distributing them into bags and he transferred them to a mountain about 500 meters from the house, according to his spontaneous confession.

The young woman was indicating the places where she remembered having thrown the evidence. For the identification of the man and the investigation of the causes of death, the role of the forensic anthropologist Fernando Serrulla, the specialist of the Institute of Legal Medicine (Imelga) in this type of action, is fundamental.

Threw the mobile in the river

The alleged murderer did not have much relationship with the neighbors. Some recall seeing the man with the young woman in parts of the property such as the pool.. Others indicate that, after the disappearance of the victim, the girl, who lives alone, was with another man in the house, who, after starting to see that the Civil Guard was coming regularly, decided to leave the village. She had been separated from the father of her young daughter for some time (he has custody).

The investigated woman will spend this morning at the disposal of the Ribadavia judge, Gloria Corral, who yesterday attended the searches and collected the spontaneous confession of the alleged murderer. The young woman also indicated that she had thrown the victim’s phone and headphones into the river, that the Civil Guard will try to recover this morning from the waters of the Miño.

Dylan and Bill, the fine nose of the Civil Guard

One is a 2-year-old spaniel named Dylan – a native of Chiclana, Cádiz – and his four-legged companion is a 4-year-old Belgian shepherd named Bill. Are two trained dogs of the Civil Guard who have participated in the searches and the location of the biological remains of the victim of the Cortegada crime. Two guides traveled with these trained dogs from the headquarters, in Madrid, to participate as of Tuesday in the visual inspection in the village of San Bieito de Rabiño.

These dogs they act by identifying odors. His prize is a toy to which a certain smell is associated. Five members of the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of Ourense and two agents of the Criminalistics service participated yesterday in the registry, with the presence of forensic anthropologist Fernando Serrulla, of the Institute of Legal Medicine (Imelga).

Dylan, one of the Civil Guard trained dogs who has collaborated in this case. / J. FRAIZ |