The legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao, candidate for the Philippine presidential elections, admits to having used drugs in his youth but he promises, in the event of victory, to continue fighting against this trafficking, poverty and corruption that plague the archipelago.

The champion said in an interview with . that he was “naive” and ignorant when he used methamphetamine as a young man.

Today, Pacquio, who has always supported the deadly campaign against drug trafficking led by outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, it aims to “imprison drug users, those who sell drugs.”

Given the proximity of the elections scheduled for May 2022, the boxer distances himself from Duterte, investigated by the International Criminal Court for his war on drugs, in which thousands of murders have occurred by the forces of order. It aims to give criminals a “chance to defend themselves.”

“We have to put drug users, traffickers in jail, that’s what the law says“he said, promising to continue the fight against drugs” in the right way. “

“Before I was naive, that’s why I used drugs (…) I didn’t know the law“Pacquiao, 42, who entered politics in 2012, first as a deputy and now in the Senate, told ..

Manny pacquiao

John Locher / AP

Today, “people know that drugs are prohibited by law“.

In 2016, Pacquiao revealed that as a teenager he had used marijuana and drugs and “shabu”, a Filipino term for a highly addictive type of methamphetamine.

Born into extreme poverty, he became one of the greatest boxers of all time and was adored in his country.

He has vowed to fight poverty and corruption, hoping to appeal to voters with his own story.

A Pacquiao victory is not unreal in a country with a political class full of celebrities.

An October poll by Social Weather Stations showed the former boxer in fourth place, with just 9% of the vote.

The son and namesake of ex-dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, would be in the lead with 47% of the votes.

Behind him are the current vice president, Leni Robredo, Rodrigo Duterte’s great rival, with 18% and the actor and mayor of Manila Francisco Domagoso (13%).

Sitting in front of a teleprompter in his luxurious Manila villa, Pacquiao prefers to ignore his poor results and focus on his “Man of Destiny” campaign.

“I have no plans to back down“he insists as a plethora of employees crowd around his mansion, located in a safe enclave for billionaires and foreign ambassadors.

Manny pacquiao

“The people will choose … I know they want a change, they want an end to corruption, they want a prosperous country and work.”

Supporters of the former boxer see in his record proof that success is possible for anyone who strives, regardless of background.

But as a politician and a devout evangelical Christian, Pacquiao, while adored at home, has sparked controversy with his support for Duterte’s drug war and his desire to reinstate the death penalty.

His homophobic comments in the past and his confession of drug use have not sat well with the public either.

The man who dropped out of school at age 14 to work is also accused of failing to serve regularly in the Senate or Congress, raising questions about his ability to govern a country of 110 million people.

This year he had a public fight with the current president, who remains popular with Filipinos.

“He may be popular with the masses, but so are some of the other candidates,” said Ted Lerner, a US-born sports journalist in the Philippines who predicts he will return to the ring.

The eight-time world champion in six major federations – a record – says he would not consider fighting again if he fails in the presidential election.

“I’m 43 now, so that’s enough for me, I’m done,” said the father of five, who has had problems with alcohol, gambling addiction and infidelity.

If his presidential candidacy fails, he plans to add “farmer” to his resume, growing fruit on a 20-hectare property in the southern province of Sarangani.

“It’s quiet (there) too, I like it,” he said, before opening his smartphone and releasing the ballad “One Friend” by American country singer Dan Seals.