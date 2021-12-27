On September 29, 2021, Manny pacquiao said goodbye to boxing: “Goodbye boxing.” That Wednesday, the world woke up with the news of his retirement after 26 years of success. The end of a timeline full of great moments and a huge legacy. The beginning of his professional career, back in 1995, predicted the birth of a legend. How did your debut come about? Illegally and out of necessity.

“He was poor and wanted to help my mother”, revealed in his autobiography ‘Pacman: My Story of Hope, Resilience, and Never Say Never Determination’. That was the engine that mobilized him to start fighting without resources and avoiding the minimum legal age to fight, which was 18 years.

Little by little, Manny became a legend. (AP / John Locher)

“One day a promoter from Manila contacted me. He told me that he wanted me to move to that city, where I could have better training and fight against the best fighters. He told me that I was good enough to fight all over the Philippines and maybe other countries.“, he confessed.

“I knew what I needed to do, but my heart ached. I was going to leave my city, my family, including my loving mother and my friends to have a better, better life. I swore to myself that one day I would return to them, and give them the world with me.“He said. And he left for Manila, leaving General Santos without telling anyone and almost without being able to pay the ticket.

He is now a candidate for president of the Philippines. (Steve Marcus / FP)

Thus began his new life and was finally able to launch his career as a boxer in January 1995. But of course, he did not comply with the Philippine regulations, which indicate that boxers must be of legal age to compete professionally. At that time, Manny was 16 years old, just over a month old.

Pacquiao’s professional and illegal debut

On January 22, 1995, the athlete would have his great opportunity. But how did you do if you did not comply with the regulations? Easy, lying. A friend helped him process a fake boxing license so he could get into the ring once and for all. He entered the ring and beat his compatriot Edmund Erling Ignacio on points in four rounds.

He retired at 42. (Christian Petersen / .)

“There were weeks when work didn’t exist. And on those nights, I slept on the streets and had nothing to eat. It was just like going back to my days as a child, except now my stomach was bigger to fill it up. Those days I would go to restaurants and wait outside, and although sometimes I was tempted to beg, I never did. Patiently I would hide outside the kitchen door in the shadows until the waiters and restaurant managers came to give me food. “, he said at the time.

“I was poor and couldn’t help my family. Sometimes we didn’t have enough to eat and it made me sad to see my mother like that, but everything would change for us. After the fight I was happy. Now, I can already eat three times a day. day”, he recounted in his autobiography. The rest is history …

