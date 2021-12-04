12/04/2021 at 17:22 CET

Nicolas Tagliafico, who has a contract with Ajax until 2023, warned today that he will leave the Amsterdam team “if a club comes in winter that is suitable & rdquor ;.

The former Independiente has started four games so far this season. “Obviously I would not like to leave this way, because I tried to give everything in these three years and leave without playing and feeling like that is not good,” he explained to the Dutch channel NOS.

“It’s the first time that I haven’t played like this in my entire career and at the beginning it was very hard & rdquor;added the Argentine, who was the undisputed starter in his first three years at Ajax.

The footballer assured that he has only spoken once with coach Erik ten Hag about his substitution. “From the beginning he imagined that in the previous (summer) market I was going to go. When the season started, the & rdquor; group was already a little formed, so he recommended to the full-back “that he start from scratch & rdquor ;.

Secondly, the Argentine recommended to the Dutch coach “to speak a little more still with the players who do not play & rdquor;.

Despite the substitution, he assured that he feels good in Amsterdam. “I believe that negative experiences have to be taken and they make us learn and grow as people,” he commented.

The Ajax coach responded to the player’s statements and, in an interview with “Voetbal International & rdquor; magazine, he said he understands“ why Tagliafico is disappointed & rdquor ;.

“He has also seen that players like Daley Blind and Lisandro Martínez are doing very well,” said Ten Hag, who assured that the Argentine full-back is handling his situation well. “He’s a professional and he’s asked me, ‘How can I help the team?’

“At the beginning there were mainly twelve or thirteen players who did everything and the rest fit their role reasonably well. Today I have to disappoint footballers who have played for years & rdquor ;, added the coach.

Tagliafico has a contract with Ajax until 2023, although the agreement includes the team’s commitment to open the door to the footballer if another club presents itself with an attractive offer for all parties.

The winger assured that his medium and long-term ambitions are “to continue winning titles, playing in Europe for as many years as possible & rdquor; and, after hanging up his boots, “be a coach & rdquor ;.