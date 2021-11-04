LAS VEGAS (November 3, 2021) – WBO Junior Lightweight World Champion Mikaela Mayer wants to make more history. Mayer will face longtime IBF world champion Maiva Hamadouche in a title unification clash this Friday, November 5 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. This will be the first time a women’s world title fight has topped a Top Rank on ESPN card since the most recent incarnation of the series debuted in July 2017.

Mayer (15-0, 5 KOs), ranked No. 5 on ESPN.com’s pound-for-pound list, is making the second defense of the title he won in October 2020. Hamadouche (22-1, 18 KOs), of France have defended their title six times and are undefeated since a 2015 decision loss to Belgian star Delfine Persoon.

Before Mayer enters the ring, Top Rank Knockout and Miss Nevada 2019 Tianna Tuamoheloa will perform the national anthem. Mayer will also have an out-of-the-ring booster as she will be accompanied to the ring by modern guitar legend Nita Strauss, who will perform Mayer’s ringing song. Mayer and Strauss were teenage bandmates in Lia-Fail, a punk rock group that featured Mayer as their bassist.

At the press conference on Wednesday, there was little music but a lot of talk. Here’s what Mayer, Hamadouche, and legendary Top Rank promoter Bob Arum had to say:

Bob arum

“This is great for women’s boxing. It’s great that the best women in any weight class play against each other. “

“If we want to bring women’s boxing to the forefront of the sport, we should all advocate for three-minute rounds. If women’s boxing wants to get to a prominent position, which it hasn’t, but should, in my opinion, it should be shifted to three-minute rounds. Why is there a difference in rounds between women’s and men’s boxing?

“We have to watch other sports. The one that comes to mind immediately is the sport in which the participation of women is the same as that of men. In professional tennis, women play a game and it is the same score as men. By keeping it on a two-minute round, you are telling the world that women’s boxing is different. If health problems are concerned, they should be three-minute rounds and the number of rounds that women can fight should be regulated. “

Mikaela Mayer

“My way of thinking is that I am here to challenge myself to the best of my ability in this fight and for the rest of my career. She has been a champion for six years, but in all that time she didn’t even push for a world title unification fight. I had to go out there and be very vocal and push myself to make this fight happen.

“This is the biggest fight of my career. This is my chance to show that I am the best fighter in my division. Winning this fight and performing very well will place me as the best in the division. One fight at a time, but since I became a world champion, we are only looking for great fights.

“We know your style. She is right. She is aggressive and I have not faced someone that aggressive in my professional career, but I have faced many styles as an amateur. We are prepared for your style. If you think you are going to bully me, that will not be the case.

“Speaking from experience, if you switch to three-minute rounds in women’s boxing, that extra minute could change a fight. We could have more knockouts. “

Maiva hamadouche

“This is a great opportunity for me. I have defended the title multiple times and now this is a great opportunity to unify world titles.

“I think my experience will make a difference. I am very aggressive and very physical in the ring. I will come to her like no other fighter has before.

“I think fighting in three-minute rounds will be very good for me. That is exactly what I want.