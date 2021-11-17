Six out of six. The Ecuadorian National Team was the only one that achieved perfection in points during the present double day of Conmebol Qualifiers to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Last week they beat Venezuela in Quito with some problems to generate play, and with a goal from Piero Hincapié after a poor start by Venezuelan goalkeeper Rafael Romo. In any case, that was worth to enforce their locality.

And this Tuesday the level rose by having to visit the inspired Chilean team in San Carlos de Apoquindo. The australes arrived with a positive streak of three consecutive wins, until they ran into those led by Gustavo Alfaro.

At 9 minutes the left-back Pervis Estupiñán advanced to the Tricolor and when the commitment ended, at 90 + 3, Moisés Caicedo put final figures to a triumph that is beginning to be known to the World Cup for Ecuador.

#EliminatoryCONMEBOL 🌟 Great game of Pervis Estupiñán vs. Chili! ⚽ 1 goal

🔑 1 key pass

🛠️ 1 great occasion created

✅ 79% accurate passes

💪🏻 6/7 duels won

♻️ 9 recoveries

❌ 4 fouls received

📈 8.5 SofaScore note pic.twitter.com/VfqjJKOPl7 – SofaScore Latin America (@SofaScoreLA) November 17, 2021

Before, at 14 ‘they had the fortune of a disproportionate and terrifying entry by Arturo Vidal who went with his loot straight to the face of Félix Torres. That was difficult for him to follow the game because immediately, and without hesitation, the main referee showed him red card.

With this result, they are third in the table with 23 points, behind the classified Brazil and Argentina. They get six points from Colombia and Peru, seven from Chile and Uruguay and eight from Bolivia. In other words, a catastrophe would have to happen so that Ecuador does not go to Qatar in 2022.

What generation does Ecuador have 🇪🇨 📌 Byron Castillo (23)

📌 Pervis Estupiñán (23)

📌 Alan Franco (23)

📌 Gonzalo Plata (21)

📌 Piero Hincapié (19)

📌 Moisés Caicedo (19)

📌 Jeremy Sarmiento (18) The process that takes place with Alfaro and Célico is very moving. Near the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/kAsOfCdvVe – La Pizarra del DT (@LaPizarraDelDT_) November 17, 2021

What remains for Ecuador

January 27: they welcome Brazil

March 1: visit Peru

March 24: visit Paraguay

March 29: they host Argentina

Read also:

– Chaos to see Messi and Neymar: Multiple incidents were experienced at the box office