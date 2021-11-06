11/06/2021 at 21:15 CET

EP

The autonomous communities have notified the Ministry of Health this Friday 3,093 new cases of COVID-19, 1,877 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours. These figures are lower than those of the same day last week, when 2,261 positives were reported, which shows the upward trend in the evolution of the pandemic.

The total number of infections in Spain has already risen to 5,025,639 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics. The accumulated incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 53.77, compared to 51.61 yesterday. In the past two weeks, a total of 25,516 positives have been registered.

In this Friday’s report 27 new deaths have been added, compared to 46 last Friday. Up to 87,504 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry. In the last week, 48 people with a confirmed positive COVID-19 diagnosis have died in Spain.

Currently, there are 1,793 patients admitted for COVID-19 throughout Spain (1,799 yesterday) and 386 in the ICU (400 yesterday). In the last 24 hours, there have been 217 admissions (225 yesterday) and 192 discharges (210 yesterday). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 1.45 percent (1.52% yesterday) and in ICUs at 4.23 percent (4.37% yesterday).

Between October 26 and November 1, the autonomous communities have carried out 497,186 diagnostic tests, of which 303,668 have been PCR and 193,518 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 1,057.25.

In the meantime, the positivity rate stands at 2.79 percent, versus 2.76 percent yesterday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure be below 5 percent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’.

More than 1.5 million third doses

The autonomous communities have administered until this Friday a total of 72,594,573 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen, 183,842 of them in the last 24 hours. This represents 94.3 percent of those distributed, which amount to 76,959,219 units.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, 1,518,617 third doses have already been administered, 1,331,295 of Pfizer (up from 1,188,017 yesterday) and 187,322 by Moderna (compared to 171,244 yesterday). These data collect the additional doses in people with a high-risk condition and those who live in residences, as well as that of those over 70.

A total of 37,375,642 people have already received the complete guideline, 14,778 more than yesterday. This represents 88.7 percent of the target population, that is, those over 12 years of age. On the other hand, a total of 38,083,061 people have received at least one dose, 90.4 percent of the target population, 11,981 more than yesterday.

The data indicate that 54,925,389 doses of Pfizer have been delivered in Spain, with 51,622,395 administered; 10,764,810 corresponding to Moderna, with 9,211,558 already inoculated; 9,109,480 from AstraZeneca, with 9,785,502 injected; and 2,159,540 from Janssen, with which 1,975,118 people have been vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health has provided this information in the activity report of the vaccination process against COVID-19 based on data collected between December 27, 2020, the day the vaccinations began, and November 4.