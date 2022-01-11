01/11/2022

On at 21:19 CET

.

In the midst of the debate about treating the coronavirus like a flu, Spain has added 247 deaths while exceeding 3,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants of accumulated incidence (3,042). In addition, they have been added 134,942 new positives and hospital pressure in the ward (13.3%) and in the ICU (23.5%) continues to be compromised little by little as transmission progresses.

According to data on the evolution of the pandemic from the Ministry of Health, of the total reported this Tuesday, which represents the third highest record since the start of the pandemic, 79,601 have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

Catalonia (43,500 cases), the Community of Madrid (20,195) and the Valencian Community (16,364) are at the top in greater absolute number of new positives in the last day.

The maximum daily peaks since the beginning of the pandemic, with the expansion of omicron, have been 161,688 cases on December 30 (the two preceding days 101,760 and 99,671) and 137,180 infections on January 4.

In the last 14 days, Spain has accumulated more than 1.4 million infections, 692,944 of them last week.

The data places Spain as the second country in Europe with the highest number of infections notified on the last day.

Ahead lies United Kingdom, with 142,224 and an incidence of 3,613 cases, and behind Spain is Italy, with 101,762 infections and 3,108 points in transmission. France has registered 142,224 infections and an incidence of almost 4,000 cases.

In the midst of this explosion of infections, the plan that the Government is finalizing to address the coronavirus as a common flu has not reached the same level in the three main Primary Care medical societies.

If for some it is a hasty decision that blurs the magnitude of the disease “in an attempt to minimize Covid”, for others it is correct because “flu-like attention” saves the system.

Meanwhile, epidemiologists refuse to monitor covid-19 as the flu since “at the moment it is not like other diseases.”

Regarding this debate, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that it is hasty to think of treating covid-19 as an endemic disease due to the uncertainty that still surrounds the coronavirus and the high transmissibility of the omicron variant, which could contract more than half of the European population within six to eight weeks.

Hospitalizations go up

There are 16,555 hospitalized in all Spain, 2,200 of them serious in the intensive care units, while 247 deaths have been recorded (463 in the last seven days).

The average mortality rate in Spain has been reduced during the month of December from 1.7% to 1.2%, caused by the high vaccination data and the campaign of extra doses for those over 40 years of age, although hospitals and outpatient clinics register saturation peaks.

As for hospitals, in Catalonia ICU occupancy now reaches 44.2%, while in the Basque Country, the second territory with the highest rate, it has increased in the last day to 34.4%.

Castilla y León (27.6%), Aragon (28.3%), the Community of Madrid (27.3%), the Valencian Community (26.4%) and the Balearic Islands (25.3%) are the other territories with greater pressure in the ICUs, although in these territories the occupation has dropped by slight tenths in the last day.

Regarding the ocoupation in plant, those with the highest percentage of patients are: Aragón (20%), La Rioja (16.7%), the Basque Country (19.1%), the Community of Madrid (18.4%) and Catalonia (14.8% ).

Incidence by communities

They lead the highest transmission by incidence at 14 days Navarra (7,253) and the Basque Country (6,425) followed by Aragon (5,799), Castilla y León (4,392), Extremadura (3,660), Cantabria (3,533), Ceuta (3,390), Catalonia (3,330) and La Rioja (3,131).

Behind are others such as Asturias (3,102), Murcia (3,090), Galicia (3,042), Melilla (2,992), Castilla-La Mancha (2,988), Valencian Community (2,581) and the Community of Madrid (2,441).

At the end of lower transmission, only Andalusia, which has decreased incidence by 39 points (from 1,616 to 1,577), since the other territories are well above 2,000 points.

The transmission indicators in the last 7 days predict that, at least, the rate of infections will continue due to a slight increase in incidence by 3 points, up to 1,462 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The positivity rate by detection by test continues to escalate and goes from 37.1% to 38.1%.