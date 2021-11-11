By now we all know that eating too much fat can increase “LDL” cholesterol in the blood, clog the arteries and contribute to the risk of stroke and other forms of heart disease. In addition, its recurrent consumption is usually related to a increased risk of obesity, diabetes, cancer, and other conditions. However, it is time to understand that the following: the important thing is the type of fat, not the amount, especially when it comes to strokes and cardiovascular health. Good news broke recently, according to the findings of a new study that were presented earlier this week at the 2021 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions: Experts Endorse Eating Healthy Plant Fats Reduces Stroke Risk.

The study found that people who ate the most of their fat intake from plant sources were 12% less likely to have a stroke compared to those who ate the least. On the other hand, people who consumed the highest levels of saturated fats of animal origin had a 16% more likely to have a stroke than those that consumed the least amount of fat of that type.

According to the statements of the study’s lead author Fenglei Wang, a postdoctoral fellow in the department of nutrition at Harvard. TH Chan School of Public Health: “Our findings indicate that the type of fat and different dietary sources of fat are more important than the total amount of dietary fat in preventing cardiovascular disease, including stroke.”

About the types of dietary fats:

The first is the first: the human body needs fat to survive. Fats help the body to absorb vitamins from food, maintain the functioning of hormones, form cells, provide energy and maintain a good body temperature. All these benefits are related to the consumption of unsaturated fats, that is, those that come from vegetables, nuts and fatty fish. In addition, they have the ability to lower cholesterol levels and help us stay healthy.

Therefore the million dollar question for many of us is What are the main sources of vegetable fats? According to nutrition experts focused on cardiovascular health, are liquid vegetable oils such as corn, safflower, sunflower and soybean oil, which are characterized by their high content of polyunsaturated fatty acids, and then oils such as canola oil and olive oil, which are high in monounsaturated fatty acids. There are no doubts: These are the type of oils that we should all use in food preparation.

It’s no secret to say that saturated and trans fats are unhealthy. In the case of saturated sources, they generally come from red and processed meats, and they tend to be solid at room temperature. Beef, pork, lamb, bacon, sausage, mortadella, various cold cuts, and other processed meats were included in the study. This does not mean that animal products are “bad” it is simply important to note that they naturally contain saturated fat. And in the case of trans fats, they are characterized by being in a long list of processed foods such as industrial pastries, sweets, prepared meals and more.

According to statements by Dr. Frank Hu: “A moderate reduction in the consumption of red and processed meat within a healthy eating pattern can reduce total mortality by 13%, mortality from heart disease by 14%, cancer mortality by 11% and the risk of type 2 diabetes by 24%. The numbers are really quite encouraging. Dr. Frank Hu, is chairman of the nutrition department at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, is a recognized specialist and one of the authors of the study on cerebrovascular accidents.

There is a rather curious fact that emerged in the study: milk fat, which includes cheeses, butter, milk, ice cream, and cream, was not associated with an increased risk of stroke. The truth is that for years, there has been an ongoing debate among nutrition researchers about the role of dairy in the diet: it is undeniable to say that it is an important source of calcium. Not surprisingly, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 recommend consuming three servings of dairy per day, preferably low-fat or fat-free versions.

A long-lasting and relevant study:

The study analyzed 27 years of data from nearly 120,000 nurses and healthcare professionals that are part of two of the longest-running nutritional studies in the United States: the Nurses’ Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. It is worth mentioning that although it was an observational study and therefore only establishes a relationship between fat consumption and the risk of stroke, these are references that serve as relevant antecedents to establish new strategies.

Other study limitations include a predominantly white population (97%) and the fact that people report their eating habits every four years. Still, the results are consistent with previous research showing the benefits of plant-based diets versus animal-based diets. In closing, Lichtenstein stated the following: “The key characteristics of a heart-healthy diet pattern are balancing calorie intake with caloric needs.”To achieve this and maintain a healthy weight, it is important to choose whole grains, lean and plant-based proteins, and a variety of fruits and vegetables; limit salt, sugar, animal fat, processed foods, and alcohol.

