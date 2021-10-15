If you have high cholesterol, you can reduce it thanks to diet. These snacks are highly recommended not only because they are delicious and healthy, but also because they help lower LDL cholesterol (the bad cholesterol).

High cholesterol is a major health problem that increases the risk of coronary and cerebrovascular disease, severe high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes, among other dangerous conditions. For this reason, controlling and reducing it is of vital importance.

Eating a healthy diet is a fundamental factor in controlling high cholesterol, as well as exercising regularly or abandoning risky habits, including smoking.

Eating well is something that is in your power to reduce LDL cholesterol, also known as bad cholesterol. On the one hand, you have to avoid eating saturated fats and trans fats, and on the other you can eat foods that help reduce cholesterol.

Various studies relate high fiber diets with a 40% reduction in the risk of coronary heart disease, since soluble fiber binds to LDL cholesterol to expel it from the body. Therefore, foods rich in this element help lower cholesterol.

On previous occasions we have recommended some dietary guidelines to keep cholesterol at bay, such as these breakfast alternatives to lower bad cholesterol. Today we are going to list some healthy snacks to lower cholesterol that you can take any time.

Edamame It is a good example of a healthy food that you can eat as a snack that helps lower cholesterol. It is the tender seed of soybeans and can boast of having many properties: it provides proteins, manganese, folic acid, vitamins C and K, iron and phytostrogrenes for the production of hyaluronic acid.

Thanks to its soluble fiber and beta-conglycinin content, it is an effective snack to reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

An apple is another ideal snack to lower cholesterol. It contains soluble fiber to reduce the levels of low intensity lipoprotein (LDL), and if you accompany it with a handful of pistachios you will also increase the levels of HDL (good cholesterol), thanks to its content in phytosterols.

Popcorn Made at home with no added fats or additives, they are also perfect for lowering cholesterol. Each serving contains about four grams of dietary fiber to lower LDL levels.

Another snack that can help you reduce bad cholesterol are home fries. To be healthy, they must be prepared in the oven or in the air fryer, adding a little extra virgin olive oil.

A medium-sized potato (about 170 grams) provides 3.8 grams of fiber and only 0.2 grams of fat, so if cooked without fat, they are a good healthy snack option to lower cholesterol.

Bread made with whole grains and sprouted legumes, such as Ezequiel bread, is another interesting food to reduce bad cholesterol. Combined with nuts such as almonds or walnuts, it provides fiber and healthy fats to lower cholesterol.