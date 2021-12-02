The holiday season is in full swing, it goes without saying that many of us are excited about the opportunity to spend time with family and friends. Also, one of the most anticipated moments is enjoy the most traditional and emblematic dishes of the season. However, not all that glitters is gold, since it is also a season in which we are prone to excesses and the feeling of guilt can be just around the corner. To the degree that automatically, many of us take for granted that the first months of the year we will be on an eternal diet. The good news is that according to experts, the answer to avoid gaining weight at Christmas time may lie in the simple fact of connecting and knowing our metabolism better.

Knowing your metabolism is the most important thing before starting any diet:

Today we are exposed to too much information, especially when it comes to diets. The truth is that with so many “fad” diet options, many times we don’t know which one is the best for us. Nevertheless, Before choosing any diet, the most important thing is to know ourselves and by this we refer to the type of metabolism of each person. It is natural for people with a slow metabolism that the results of any sacrifice are compromised and this reduces the hopes of losing weight.

Therefore understand how our metabolism works, in principle establishing if it is fast or slow; it is essential to consciously evaluate the best strategies to implement.

The first is the first: metabolism is the rate at which the body burns calories to meet vital needs, turning calories from food into energy. A well-functioning metabolism is essential for health and for maintaining a normal body weight. Therefore, before considering any diet it is recommended know what type of metabolism we have and later establish an adequate feeding program, in addition to physical activity. Keep in mind that there are two types of metabolism:

– Basal metabolism: that is, the amount of energy necessary to maintain vital functions, and which generally represents 70% of total energy expenditure.

– Energy metabolism: which is the set of chemical reactions that take place in the body’s cells to convert food into energy. Our body needs this energy for everything we do, from moving to thinking to growing.

Now, of course, a metabolism that works correctly and agilely is everyone’s dream; we are not always so lucky. Those who enjoy a fast metabolism tend to gain significantly less weight that those with a slow metabolism and generally do not suffer from high blood pressure, do not accumulate fat easily, do not suffer from water retention or bloating, do not have digestion problems and the intestine works regularly. In short, it is a true fortune and the best condition to face any excess of food without major consequences on body weight.

When the metabolism is slow: sadly, it is quite easy to recognize. In fact, it is a type of metabolism that, regardless of the person, generally presents the same symptoms: no matter how much attention you pay to what you eat, how much sport and movement you are able to practice, when you get on the scale: body weight invariably remains the same. If we add to this the constant feeling of bloating and fatigue, then we could be in the presence of metabolic alterations, which certainly do not help us lose weight and can irretrievably compromise our self-esteem.

How to identify the messages of the metabolism?

The human body is so wise that it sends us signals all the time. Therefore the first step is to learn to identify the symptoms related to the functioning of the metabolism. For example: in the case of people who feel perpetually tired for no reason They may be faced with a slow metabolism, which puts pressure on the body, which in turn struggles to convert food into energy. Another surefire sign of slow metabolism is always crave sweetsIn fact, it is an important clue because sugar is used to provide more energy. However, when you follow an adequate, balanced diet based on the consumption of whole foods; in addition to a good rest: these are symptoms that should not happen.

Another symptom of metabolic disturbance could be the feeling of cold Even when the temperature is warm or mild: the correct metabolic processes actually create energy by heating the body naturally. Last but not least, it is essential to take a look at the skin and hair: if they are excessively dry, we could have a hydration problem linked to an incorrect metabolism.

Some tips to take care of your weight during the Christmas season:

Although, detecting our type of metabolism is essential; there are some additional measures that work for everyone. First, To burn calories more easily, an optimal solution is to improve muscle tone. Regular movement and constant physical activity greatly increase metabolism, which remains high even for several hours after the end of training. Even up to twelve hours if it’s particularly intense.

According to the experts, mixed activity is great for giving your metabolism a good boost: for example, high intensity work, such as weight-toning, machine, or body-weight exercises, followed by aerobic activities such as running, biking, or swimming. In addition, it is a strategy that works to improve blood circulation, the functioning of the cardiovascular system and, thanks to the endorphins produced, it also helps us feel fitter and happier: in any case it is a very balanced balance. positive.

Also, never forget that breakfast is a key meal to activate the metabolism and it is therefore important that it is abundant, rich in fiber and protein. Snacks are also a good supplement, since if you spend too much time between meals, the body tends to slow down the metabolism to cope with the temporary lack of nutrients. Even last minute diets should be avoided: A significant caloric restriction tends to reduce metabolism by reducing energy expenditure and increasing the body’s ability to absorb the nutrients present in food. In such a way that it is essential, never completely exclude fats and red meat from the diet, because a low-fat diet tends to decrease the production of anabolic hormones, slowing down the metabolism. Last but not least, it is necessary to maintain good hydration drinking at least two liters of water a day, also consuming many vegetables and some servings of fruit.

–

It may interest you: