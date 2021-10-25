In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Orbegozo FH 5008 heater will be your best friend on cold winter mornings to heat a room or bathroom if you can’t turn on the heating.

The cold arrives and little by little the temperatures, especially in the morning, will be in the single digits in much of Spain. And when you wake up and it’s cold the last thing you want is to be cold. That is why electric heaters are of great help in rooms: they heat you up quickly and without turning on the heating.

This little Orbegozo FH 5008 heater It is on sale for only 16.50 euros and we believe that you will be interested in heating your room or a bathroom during these cold months.

Electric heater with two heat levels and cold air fan mode, with a power of 2000W and in white.

It is compact size and flat design, not with a large vertical format fan that usually takes up a lot of space. As it is designed to be left on the ground, it is perfect for your feet and legs to warm up.

It has a power of 2,000W and it has two levels of heat, in addition to the cool fan function that only moves the current air.

It has an adjustable thermostat to adjust the heat level. This is perfect if at a time you need more heat power or however you want to reduce its power and electricity consumption.

Combine this heater with a smart plug and you can tell it that every day, or the days that you need it, it starts working at a specific time so that when you get up you will have your room or bath hot.

Taking into account that right now it only costs 16.50 euros of the 21 euros that it usually costs, it is a cheap heater and recommended for small rooms.

