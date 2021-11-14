In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Winter is approaching and there will probably be stock problems in radiators and heaters, hence it is still a good time to invest in one if you need it.

Every year when the month of December arrives, when winter arrives, there are usually certain problems to buy heaters, which go up in price or simply run out of units. With what is happening in the supply chain this year, things may get even worse.

That is why if you are already looking for a low consumption heater, it is better to go ahead and buy it, although if what you want is a heater that heats up fast and is cheap, the best option is probably the Cecotec ReadyWarm 9820 Force Dual, which costs just 16 euros.

This hyper-silent heater will warm you up in winter thanks to its 2000 W of power. It will also work in summer since it works as a fan. It has three modes and an adjustable thermostat so that you are always at the temperature you like best.

It is sold by the official Cecotec store, a Spanish firm very present in various sectors, such as robot vacuum cleaners with their Conga or electric scooters, among others.

Shipping is totally free, so in a few days you will have your brand new heater at home and without paying postage. It should be noted that Amazon has limited stock and also sells it somewhat more expensive.

It is a fan heater with 2000W of power, which should be noted has a somewhat consumption, since they are not intended to be used continuously for hours, but to heat rooms of around 15 square meters in just one minute.

They are usually used for example in bathrooms, to increase the temperature before a shower, as well as in small rooms, to adapt them quickly before entering them.

If you prefer an alternative that consumes less and is designed to use it longer, these are some of the best on sale right now. Electricity consumption is key, of course, especially now that the electricity bill is through the roof.

That the shipping is free is a plus, especially since its price, of only 15.90 euros, is a real bargain wherever you look.

