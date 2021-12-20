The days continue to happen despite the coronavirus and Adam Silver crosses out one more day on the calendar for Christmas Day, marked by fire on the calendar for lucrative and for all the money from the television contracts that he reports to the NBA. No manager of the best league in the world is considering making a radical decision before that day and, at the moment, he is surviving with the odd unknown player, 10-day contracts and a total absence of conclusions in each game. Anyone can win or lose and the conditions depend almost exclusively on the number and level of players who are under the coronavirus health and safety protocols. The Bulls, after two postponed games, have beaten the Lakers in a match that has had three other postponements: Sixers-Pelicans, Hawks-Cavaliers and the Nets-Nuggets. This has happened in the matches that have been played:

DETROIT PISTONS 100 – 90 MIAMI HEAT

Saddiq Bey scored 26 points to lead the Pistons to an upset victory against a casualty-ridden Heat. With this victory, the Detroit team ends a streak of 14 consecutive losses. Bey made 7 of his 13 shots from the field, including 3 of 6 from the line of three and 9 of 10 from the staff. to prevent the Pistsons from increasing their dismal moment and clinching their fifth victory of the 2021-22 basketball season, leaving them with a 5-24 mark, the worst record in the NBA. The veteran base Kyle Lowry, scored 19 points and distributed 10 assists, to conclude with a double-double, to be the mainstay of the Heat’s attack. Duncan Robinson had a game to forget, failing 9 of his 11 field attempts, including 8 of the 10 he took from the distance of the three points, to culminate with only 6 goals in more than 33 minutes of action.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 100 – 105 PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

SACRAMENTO KINGS 121 – 114 SAN ANTONIO SPURS

The Kings had up to three players above 20 points and thus achieved a 121-114 victory over the Spurs in a game played in Sacramento. Buddy Hield led the team, being the top scorer of the clash, with 29, backed by a double-double from Tyrese Haliburton, who left the game with 27 points and 11 assists to the applause of franchise legend and interim team coach Doug Christie until Alvin Gentry returns from his coronavirus outbreak. Damian Jones, with 23 points, was Kings’ third leading scorer. On the part of the Spurs, point guard Dejounte Murray with 25 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists, and Keldon Johnson with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, were the most outstanding players.

CHICAGO BULLS 115 – 110 LOS ANGELES LAKERS

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 111 – 105 DALLAS MAVERICKS

PHOENIX SUNS 137 – 106 CHARLOTTE HORNETS

The Suns do not give a step in their position of leader of victories in the NBA and this Sunday they passed the Hornets, 137-106, to maintain their supremacy in the League. In a distributed offense, in which nine of his players scored at least 11 points Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges added 16 points each, while Deandre Ayton posted a double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds to aid the Suns’ success. The veteran base Chris Paul, added 14 points and 9 assists in his work this Sunday, for the NBA West champions. Miles Bridges showed his face for the Hornets, scoring 26 points, in a meeting where LaMelo Ball finished with 9 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.