What was done in the first game, a show of power and champion caste, has not served to intimidate another of the teams that are going to fight in the Eastern Conference. They came from easily beating the Nets by Durant and Harden without Kyrie Irving, but at the home of the Heat they have found another scenario. The Bucks, the team that defends the title, have taken a very serious correction. 42 points difference in a game that did not go out to play. The result, 137-95, is a blow to the good face that they had shown in the season opening, not only with the smile after the delivery of the rings but also with the sparkle in their eyes and the color of summer.. The light suddenly went out when they jumped onto the track at the renowned FTX Arena and now it’s time to get it back. Ordago beating.

These Heat are not the ones who are going to surprise because only with the names they already scare. The trade to take over Kyle Lowry is widely considered the best move of the summer, and they’ve also won a key player from those who were proclaimed champions with the Bucks: PJ A year ago they were in the bubble finals, the that they lost against the Lakers, even if it was two years ago. There is wood. It is not surprising that they can play games like this, but what is striking is that it is against an already solid team that has just won and opened a new year with an equally positive inertia. The losses of Jrue Holiday, by leg, and Brook Lopez, by back, left an unfilled gap that greatly affected the game of Mike Budenholzer’s.

There was no balance from the first moment, the breakaway occurred already in the first quarter and the Bucks did not go looking for the Heat. They could not. That feeling is the most worrying, that of the few resources to stop the avalanche and to alleviate the absence of two of its holders. The first play was a fumble and the first quarter ended 40-17. They missed thirteen shots in a row and it could have been worse. It is that, from there, what there was was an attempt of a basketball game. For the enjoyment of local fans, it may be, but not even that. As if the Bucks were missing legs. And the difficult thing is also to decide if they were worse in attack or defense.

For Miami, joy. Only a 43 win over the Clippers in 1994 bridged the difference in views on Thursday night. “137 is a lot. I hope we see him more times this year,” said a Tyler Herro who contributed 27, being the top scorer, as a substitute.

There were minutes of the garbage and not too many, perhaps as a small punishment for such a bad disposition. Only Antetokounmpo left in the third quarter, the other starters endured the downpour until just over five minutes remained. From the second period on, the growth was already sustained, but the mother left as a good test is the marker. And counting on Lowry, hopeful as a new point guard, and Robinson, renewed by a pasture in summer, they were left with 4/18 in shooting from the field. Superimposed on everything, little lesson or warning from the Heat.