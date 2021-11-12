The 7-4 Miami Heat remain in Los Angeles to take on the 6-4 Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 pm ET.

The Miami Heat continue their stay in Los Angeles after a gripping 120-117 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 10.

Tonight, it is the Clippers who will be hosting the Miami team as they hope to log another win at the Staples Center.

Aside from the Jokic family drama, the biggest headline for the Heat this week is the multitude of injuries they’re dealing with at the moment. Jimmy Butler is ruled out with an ankle injury, while Markieff Morris is still out with the neck injury he sustained from Nikola Jokic.

Out for Heat tonight: Butler (ankle), Morris (whiplash), Garrett (G League), Oladipo (knee).

Questionable: Adebayo (knee bruise), Herro (back), Strus (knee). – Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 11, 2021

Adebayo is questionable as well, and if he doesn’t show, it will be even more difficult for the Heat to have any hope of winning.

Here are several ways to watch the Heat take the court for another night in Staples Center as they take on the Clippers at 10:30 pm ET.

What channel is the Heat vs. Clippers NBA game on?

The Heat vs. Clippers game will be broadcast nationally on NBATV.

The game will be broadcast in Southern California on Bally Sports San Diego and Bally Sports SoCal. In Florida, the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Sun.

Heat vs. Clippers NBA Odds

Point Spread: Clippers -4

Moneyline: Heat +135, Clippers -165

O / U Total: 213.5

Odds courtesy of WynnBET

As the odds indicate, the Clippers are expected to win their fifth straight game for a variety of reasons.

Just by going off streaks, Miami started off hot but has substantially cooled after three of the last four games were losses. The Clippers are seeing an upward trend, which they look to continue at home against a depleted Miami squad.

NBA Reddit Live Stream for Heat vs. Clippers

Date: Thursday, Nov. 11

Start Time: 10:30 pm ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports Sun, NBATV

Live Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial available), NBA League Pass (blackout restrictions apply)

Fans can stream the action in local markets on FuboTV for all your NBA action needs. Even better, the streaming cable service is available for a 7-day free trial when new users sign up.

