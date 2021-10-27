The 2-1 Miami Heat will take on the 2-2 Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

While the Chicago Bulls are the only remaining undefeated team in the Eastern Conference, both the 2-1 Miami Heat and the 2-2 Brooklyn Nets are considered to be two of the most competitive teams in the conference.

The Nets feature a superteam consisting of Kevin Durant and James Harden, but the noticeable absence of Kyrie Irving has this Brooklyn team still figuring their rotation in the second week of the NBA 2021-22 season.

The Heat, on the other hand, blew out the reigning NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks, but they surprisingly lost to the Indiana Pacers by double digits.

Even though the Nets have name power, this Miami team has proven that they are not an easy victory.

The Miami Heat against the Pacers, Bucks, and Magic have only allowed a team to go over 100 points once in three games (it took 16 OT points for the Pacers to score 102) The Nets offensive cohesion will be up against a real test tonight – Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) October 27, 2021

What channel is the Heat vs. Nets NBA game on?

The Heat vs. Nets game can be seen locally in Miami on Bally Sports Sun. In New York, fans can watch the Heat vs. Nets game on YES Network.

Heat vs. Nets NBA Odds

Point Spread: Nets -4.5

Moneyline: Heat +155, Nets -175

O / U Total: 218.0

Odds courtesy of WynnBET

Although the Nets are projected to win by a slim margin, the Heat could easily take the victory due to their improved cohesion over the course of the past week.

“Miami dismantled the Bucks in its season opener, the same Bucks team that blew out the Nets on opening night, and it has a lot more chemistry-wise than Brooklyn at the moment,” argued BetSided’s Peter Dewey.

The ongoing Kyrie Irving drama has inevitably affected the Nets, so a Heat team headlined by Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro is well-positioned to take home the win from Barclays.

Make your picks via WynnBET

NBA Reddit Live Stream for Heat vs. Nets

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 27

Start Time: 7:30 pm ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports Sun

Live Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial available), NBA League Pass (blackout restrictions apply)

Fans can stream the action in local markets on FuboTV for all your NBA action needs. Even better, the streaming cable service is available for a 7-day free trial when new users sign up. NBA League Pass also offers the chance for all out-of-market subscribers to stream and watch the game with a paid subscription to the service.