Héctor Suárez, his wife, Pepita Gomís, loses his life

Héctor Suárez, his wife, Pepita Gomís, lost his life at the age of 83, the wife of the actor and comedian was hospitalized months ago.

The actor, Héctor Suárez would leave this world in June 2020, causing a great commotion in the entertainment world, unfortunately, his ex-wife, Pepita Gomís, recently lost her life at 83 years old.

Pepita Gomís, was a television presenter whose departure was recently known. The news was released by his son, Hector Suárez Gomís, who with deep pain shared the news on social networks.

To friends, colleagues and all the media: With deep sorrow, I want to share with you the departure of my mother, Pepita Gomís. Rest in peace, Mommy, reads the message from the son of the theater actor himself, who accompanies a photo on Twitter.

Héctor Suárez, his wife, Pepita Gomís, loses his life. Photo: Twitter Capture

It was in August of this year, when Héctor Suárez Hernández’s wife, Pepita Gomís had to be admitted to the Angeles del Pedregal Hospital. Although the causes that led her to receive medical attention were not disclosed.

What was reported was that the ex-partner of the famous for programs like “‘¿What’s happening to us? “, I needed blood donors:” My mother needs blood, I hope they can help us, “wrote the comedian’s son on his social networks.

Who was Pepita Gomís?

Pepita Gomís Iniesta, led one of the most famous educational television programs, however, some versions that circulate on behalf of her ex-wife say that apparently, the presenter was going through a strong depression that led her to stop eating.

What would be confirmed in the issue of Ventaneando where it was assured that the condition of the “Ex-spouse of Héctor Suárez“It escalated after the comedian lost his life.

Gomís’s weakness began to be evident, so his doctors recommended a blood transfusion to give him more vitality.

At that time, evening journalists commented that the former presenter was reporting stable, and was staying at home.