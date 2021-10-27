10/26/2021

On at 23:14 CEST

FC Barcelona had to break stone again to achieve an important and complicated 1-4 victory on the track of a magnificent CP Alcobendas that sold the defeat very dear until the last moment.

ALC

FCB

CP ALCOBENDAS, 1

(0 + 1): Isaac Larios (p.), Jordi Gabarra (1), Íñigo Artacho, Marcos López, Miguel López -five starting-, Jorge López, Alonso Martín, Víctor Wally and Ignacio Castro.

FC BARCELONA, 4

(2 + 2): Aitor Egurrola (p.), Helder Nunes (3), Nil Roca, Pau Bargalló, Joao Rodrigues (1) -starting five-, Matías Pascual, Ignacio Alabart, Sergi Panadero and Sergi Llorca.

REFEREES

Sánchez García (Asturian) and Iglesias Vallina (Madrid). They did not show blue cards. FOULS: 13-13.

GOALS

0-1, Joao Rodrigues (3:24); 0-2, Helder Nunes (24:08); 1-2, Jordi Gabarra (47:19); 1-3, Helder Nunes (48:05); 1-4, Helder Nunes (48:52).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the eighth day of the OK Men’s Roller Hockey League played before about 1,000 spectators at the José Caballero Municipal Sports Center (Alcobendas, Madrid).

The triumph comes only two days after one of the biggest shows in OK Liga history, settled with 15 goals and a spectacular Barcelona victory against Deportivo Liceo by 8-7.

Therefore, the Catalans continue to lead the table with an iron fist thanks to his 24 points in the eight rounds disputed, five more than the Galician team and seven more than Noia Freixenet, although this circumstance loses importance when deciding this season in the play-off title.

Barça started strong and only took four minutes to take the lead with a good pass from Helder Nunes that his compatriot Joao Rodrigues took advantage of to establish a 1-0 score that did not change the dynamics of the match excessively.

The very young Víctor Wally (just turned 18) and Alonso Martín (only 16) They were a constant danger for the goal that the ’40-year-old’ Aitor Egurrola successfully defended again, although Isaac Larios also scored at a high level on the local bench.

The Barça had to clench the teeth in Alcobendas

The success of the goalkeepers kept that minimum advantage. And that Alonso Martín could tie the step by 15, but he ran into the ‘Pulpo’. The locals had deserved more, but Helder Nunes does not understand merits and signed the 0-2 with a great scoop finish 52 seconds before the break.

The first minutes of the restart were calmer before the final explosion. Sergi Panadero shot at the post in the 36th minute and Egurrola avoided Marcos López’s goal from a direct shot for the 10th Blaugrana foul and in 39 ‘the penalty that his brother Jorge had caused. Nor did he score from a direct free kick for the tenth local Joao Rodrigues.

In minute 46 ‘the third shot hit the visiting post, the work of Helder Nunes. And finally the excellent local meeting won its award with a both by Jordi Gabarra after a rejection by Egurrola that placed an intriguing 1-2 two minutes from the end.

There the ‘exdragâo’ Nunes appeared to seal the victory of Barça with two goals in a row and establish the definitive 1-4. The Portuguese achieved his second hat-trick followed after the one he achieved two days ago against the Liceo and reaches Pau Bargalló with 12 ‘targets’ as the top Barcelona director and both are one of the first two: Sergi Canet (Corredor Mató Palafrugell) and Raül Marin (Reus Deportiu Virginias).