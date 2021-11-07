Nobody can deny it, Hellboy is widely known in the world thanks to Guillermo del Toro’s films, however, in more recent times some efforts have been made to continue the history of the character beyond the Mexican artist. An example of the above is the disastrous 2019 film, a reboot by Neil Marshall that failed at the box office and before the critics; But a stumble on the road means nothing to Jeffrey Greenstein, president of Millennium Media, who talks to The Hollywood Reporter about his plans for a television series for the famous red demon.

The Hellboy comic series was created by Mike Mignola, an American graphic artist and writer, and has so far had three adaptations for the big screen. Hellboy – 81% were in charge of the aforementioned Guillermo Del Toro, starring Ron Perlman, and was released in 2004; four years later a sequel, Hellboy II: The Golden Army, was released – 86%, which also stood out for its quality, but unfortunately it did not achieve the same success as the first. More than a decade later, the reboot starring David Harbor hits the screen.

Although Hellboy’s latest project – 24% was not well received, the producer Greenstein (who was also involved in the 2019 film) has faith in a television series for the character. Here are his recent statements:

Our focus has always been on film, we have a series of TV shows that we are developing, but my plan is to focus on our intellectual property within the television space and develop series for Has Fallen, Rambo, and Expendables. We are looking at what to do with the Hellboy series. So there are many opportunities, but I really want to launch something based on IP, before I start developing original content.

Hellboy is a half demon, summoned from hell to Earth, who, despite his appearance, does not harbor evil intentions, as he is a superhero. Hellboy, whose real name is “Anung un Rama,” joins forces with the Paranormal Defense and Research Agency (BPRD) to fight against dark forces, including the Nazis and witches. Hellboy’s story has folk elements from different places, it ranges from Norse mythology to Greek or Russian, it even has some Lovecraftian references.

In addition to the film adaptations, two video games were created from the story of the demonic superhero: Asylum seeker and The Science of Evil. He is also available as a playable character in Injustice 2. At this point, is a Hellboy-based TV series a good idea? The story started by Del Toro could not be concluded and there are those who still think that he needs a dignified ending. We’ll see how things go for the small screen project and if the new demon wins the trust of critics and the general public.

Some fans still hope that Guillermo Del Toro have the opportunity to develop the third installment of his Hellboy, but at this point it is practically impossible. Meanwhile, the Mexican director has many other projects on the horizon, and an example of the above is Nightmare Alley, a psychological thriller that will hit theaters on December 17, hoping to be worthy competition for The Matrix: Resurrections and Spider-Man: No way home. Nightmare alley tells the story of a hustler who joins forces with a fortune teller to deceive people and get money; This film is an adaptation of the homonymous novel by William Lindsay Gresham.

