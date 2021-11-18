

LeBron James walks past the NBA logo at a Lakers game against the Clippers.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has signed this Wednesday with the Sportradar company, a “multi-year” agreement that will cover all three basketball leagues and seeks to improve the fan experience and “revolutionize” the use of data for betting.

The agreement, that provide the NBA with a stake in Sports radar, it means that Sportradar will be the sole provider of Internet content for the NBA, the WNBA (women’s league) and the NBA G or “second division” of basketball.

From the 2023-2024 league, Sportradar will remain the official distributor of betting data and live video for the international market, but will add new data products to “enrich fan engagement.”

In this sense, Sportradar will establish a team to innovate and seek new ways to entertain supporters with the use of data to deepen their understanding of the game.

It will also search “Revolutionize the way betting operators and the media partners use the sports betting data. “

“We are delighted that the NBA has chosen Sportradar as its official partner. with which to support the worldwide popularity and explosive growth of the game, ”Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl was quoted as saying in a statement.

Koerl added that American basketball is the country’s sport with the greatest international projection and underscored: “As a market leader, we are best positioned with the technology expertise and industry relationships to help the NBA entertain fans globally.”

The note also highlights that the agreement expands the relationship between the NBA and Sportradar “which began in 2016, when Sportradar and the NBA announced a multi-year partnership, which made Sportradar the official provider of real-time NBA league statistics. ”

