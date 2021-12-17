Henry Cavill greets me standing up in a “pandemic” greeting. Despite the fact that at first his meter eighty-five tall manages to impose me, once seated and talking about the second season of ‘The Witcher’ he becomes another geek more like me than he is delighted to develop all the ideas with which he has wanted to “improve” Geralt de Rivia in the new episodes of the Netflix series.

In practically all the answers he gives me, he makes it very clear to me that he knows the books from cover to cover and that, now that Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantastic universe is presented, it was time to polish certain details to turn the sorcerer into a more complex and close to the vision of the novels. In this season we will find Geralt in a new dynamic for him: that of father and mentor to Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan), his “daughter of surprise”. Cavill fought to make a dynamic different from the one found in the scripts, “more combative” as he describes it.. Instead we will find a more empathetic sorcerer who understands what it is like to go through a trauma like Ciri’s and wants to get closer to her, not confront her. His is passion for the series and for the material it comes from, but he does not give up the future of fiction because, he says, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner, does not share those secrets with him.

Geek heart

In the interview we also talked about that love for everything geek, from building computers to painting and playing with Warhammer figures. Hobbies that have made him one of the favorite people of Internet users who until recently did not wear their hobbies with pride for fear of what they will say. He himself admits he looked around before talking about Warhammer with someone. But he is delighted to be able to share his hobbies with the world: “It is a privilege for me to be in the position to speak about it and represent these incredible, rich and wonderful worlds.“Deep down, he’s like all of us. Yes, he’s five-foot-five, he’s one of the best-known faces in Hollywood today, and accumulates roles of the caliber of Superman or Geralt De Rivia. But above all he’s a geek more.

eCartelera: How did you and Freya Allan prepare for the father-daughter, mentor-mentee dynamic that is central to season two?

Henry Cavill: It started differently, it was a bit more combative dynamic in the script. I wanted to bring to the series a little more of the Geralt of the books: he is more intellectual, wiser, he has lived a long time so he has a more philosophical, more thoughtful, more sentimental and more conscious point of view. Ciri in the books is much younger than in the series, but I wanted Freya and I to be very aware that Ciri has gone through a traumatic experience and that Geralt understands it. That is why he does not collide with her constantly. I wanted to get away from it and although there will be a bit of confrontation, it will be a more modern version of the relationship. But I wanted to try to keep the fantasy and the fact that there is an unbreakable bond between the two and that is something from the books that I have always found beautiful, which is why I worked very hard to create the same and get away from the antagonistic relationship between a teenage girl and things like “you are not my real father”. Freya understood it wonderfully and although there are parts of the script in which she is the teenager, there are others in which she leaves her soul in the interpretation and shows this young woman who has gone through a trauma and is looking for a way to overcome it. And she has someone who is a legitimate mentor and she believes that he can protect her. Freya did a good job, it was a difficult role for her.

eC: At the beginning of the season Vesemir (Kim Bodnia) tells Geralt that invoking the law of surprise and claiming Ciri was “a big mistake”, but it is probably the biggest turning point for Geralt in the first season. How did you face that moment, the motivations of your character and the consequences it would have?

HC: It is presented differently from how it appears in the books so I tried to take inspiration from the books and add it to what was put into the scripts. In the first season Geralt is in a state of denial and does not want to do it. This works because he also appears in the books and is part of the plot of his destiny. Then Geralt and Cirilla live a wonderful adventure in the forest, Mousesack says “she is your daughter of surprise” and he responds “no! This girl will have a horrible life with me. It is a terrible idea, forget those crazy laws that we have made. made up “and walks away, leaving her heartbroken because she had already created a bond with him. When they meet again later is a precious moment in the books so I wanted to include all the aspects of that that I could in the series, although it was complicated. That relationship is key because Geralt makes the decision to find her and he does. Now that it is his turn to protect her it comes naturally to him, he has always wanted to protect and care for people. Unfortunately it has not worked for him many times and he has ended up in terrible situations. But with Ciri it seems to work and that makes him happy. He wanted that to be seen, for us to see him more relaxed. In the script it was more antagonistic and in reality it is the opposite. For Geralt it’s more “I’m going to be patient and take my time to understand who this girl is and what she’s been through.” Because Geralt has also gone through trauma, he has been a child who suffered the trials to become a witch and that alone is already horrible. His mother, whom he has seen again and argued with, abandoned him. He understands Ciri’s broken heart and I wanted him to be reflected with this gentler approach. Also with Vesemir. Kim and I work hard to create a bond between the witches that instead of being antagonistic or staying in the “it was a big mistake”, say the words but show love and emotion. Let them be three-dimensional male characters and not just tough guys. That they are tough but empathetic, conscious, philosophical, intelligent and wise guys. We wanted to bring everything we could from the books to the series.

eC: Lauren Schmitd Hissrich is creating her own version of history. Do you have a complete plan or, since we don’t know how many seasons it will have, will you create it on the fly?

HC: I do not know. I am not privileged to share those details with me.

eC: Have you started working on the third season? Hopefully we won’t have to wait as long as between the first and second.

HC: We will see. I think we have more boards after the pandemic so we shouldn’t have to wait that long, knock on wood. Now we just have to wait and see how much Lauren has planned. Again, I don’t know. But we hope we can start season three early next year.

eC: Returning to the characters, you have changed Dandelion for Ciri. Did you miss working with Joey Batey more? Were you surprised that fans have responded so positively to the chemistry between Geralt and Dandelion?

HC: I love working with Joey because he is also very knowledgeable about books. And while we haven’t had many opportunities to coincide this season, when we did we tried again to include as much as we could from the relationship of the characters that you see in the books. In the first season we were a bit of a Shrek and Donkey and yeah, it was funny and had a great comedic vibe. But in the books, although it has some humor, it is a relationship with more layers, more complex and rich. They are best friends. Dandelion is not a tiresome trailer and we wanted to make that as clear as possible while staying true to the comedy of Joey’s performance, which is brilliant. We both wanted to bring a little more of the beautiful complexity of the books little by little. It is something difficult to implement when the series can be so different at times but we are working on it.

eC: You have become an ambassador of geek culture. Are you comfortable with that title?

HC: It is a huge privilege that geeks around the world and people like me can “stand up for our cause.” That people allow me to do it is a wonderful privilege and an honor, but I am just like them. I do the same as them. I sit at home making my paper models and playing with them or playing video games and building computers. As I have said, it is a privilege for me to be in the position that allows me to speak about it and represent these incredible, rich and wonderful worlds.

eC: You recently talked about another of your hobbies, Warhammers, on the Graham Norton show and many people came to your support hours later because of how the presenter treated the subject.

HC: I have a message for everyone. It’s wonderful that people come out in defense of the hobby and in my defense, but they don’t need to. Graham uses typical British humor, we mess with each other and with ourselves. I know Graham and I know it was all intended to be fun and light. I think it’s wonderful that people think that tone is not right, but that was not the intention. And also everyone has the right to have their opinion. Even if the intention had been something else, which it wasn’t, that’s fine too. If someone doesn’t like the things I do, that’s fine. I may not like things someone else does, and that’s okay too. We don’t all have to like the same thing. We cannot all have the same opinion and I think we should accept that it is okay to have differences. But I love having similar tastes to people who love Warhammer, for me it has been a very important part of my life for a long time. And it’s something that he kept secret and didn’t mention it to people. Before when I knew someone who also liked Warhammer we would look behind us to make sure no one heard us and we would talk about it, and now it’s wonderful to be able to talk about it publicly and post it on Instagram because it is something that I am passionate about. It’s nice to share our passions.

The second season of ‘the Witcher’ arrives on Netflix December 17.