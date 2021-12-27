In March of this year what few believed possible happened, a company listened to the audience after four years of demanding a different version of the tape they had been given. After the failure of Justice League – 41%, Zack Snyder fans began a campaign to have the director’s cut released since their vision had been totally modified. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement lasted for so long that Warner Bros. had no choice but to give them what they demanded.

The truth is that the company would also take advantage of the audience’s attention to get subscriptions to its newborn streaming platform HBO Max. But beyond what the release of this movie meant commercially, Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% showed the story that Snyder wanted to tell at the same time that some characters such as Jared Leto’s Joker were rescued.

In addition, Henry Cavill’s participation as Superman was enhanced after the first version generated a lot of negative conversation about him due to certain visual effects, as well as his role within the narrative. Although who played Clark Kent from The Man of Steel – 55% would have ended his relationship with Warner Bros. after the cancellation of its sequels and other internal conflicts, the also star of The Witcher – 100% has been open to the possibility of putting on the superhero costume again.

Since the release of the Snyder Cut, Cavill had been discreet in his opinion about everything that the film generated and what he really thinks of this second version; Many speculated that he did not want to get too involved because of his conflicts with the company, but over time, they could have come to terms. During an interview with Fox 5 Washington DC, the actor spoke for the first time about his return as Superman and what it meant to re-film some of his scenes.

I really enjoyed it. I thought it was a wonderful way for Zack to bring out his side of the story, and it was also important to do so. I thought there was a wonderful cuteness in the film that existed and that was essential to the portrayal of Superman.

Until now, it remains uncertain whether the realization of Man of steel 2 Well, although Warner wants to deny it, there is much of what Snyder raised that still seems important within the DC Extended Universe. In previous interviews, the actor has shown himself willing to play the hero again, but that decision is not up to him, although he has the suit ready in the closet for when called. In addition, Dwayne Johnson has insisted on his interest in having Superman from Henry cavill in future Black Adam tapes. In addition, it would not be so unreasonable for him to return at some point taking into account what is being bet with the productions to come.

Such was the case of Ben Affleck, who after having had significant differences with the studio, which would lead him to abandon The Batman project as director and protagonist, will once again wear the Dark Knight’s mantle for Andy’s Flash Muschietti, where, in addition, he will meet with Michael Keaton, one of the actors who played Bruce Wayne in the past, as well as there will be a female version of Superman.

