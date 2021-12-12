Henry Cavill is in full promotion of the second season of ‘The Witcher’, which arrives on Netflix on December 17. One of the mandatory stops in the United Kingdom is the Graham Norton program, in which the presenter manages to do interviews with the most unexpected pairings, such as Cavill with Tom Holland and Zendaya. At one point they talked about the Warhammers and that interview piece went viral because a lot of people saw too much condescension in the presenter’s tone and very little respect for a hobby with as many followers as Warhammer figures.

We have had the opportunity to sit down and chat with Henry Cavill as he passes through Madrid, and in addition to talking about ‘The Witcher’ and what Geralt has in store as well We wanted to ask him about his reactions to the interview and the number of people who came to his defense hours later.. This is what he told us:

“I have a message for everyone. It’s wonderful that people come out in defense of the hobby and in my defense, but they don’t need to. Graham uses typical British humor, we mess with each other and with ourselves. I know Graham and I know it was all meant to be fun and light. I think it’s wonderful that people think that tone is not right, but that was not the intention. And also everyone has the right to have their opinion. Even if the intention had been something else, which it wasn’t, that’s fine too. If someone doesn’t like the things I do, that’s fine. I may not like things someone else does, and that’s okay too. We don’t all have to like the same thing. We cannot all have the same opinion and I think we should accept that it is okay to have differences. But I love having similar tastes to people who love Warhammer, for me it has been a very important part of my life for a long time. And it’s something that he kept secret and didn’t mention it to people. Before when I knew someone who also liked Warhammer we would look behind us to make sure that no one heard us and we would start talking about it. And now it’s wonderful to be able to talk about it publicly and post it on Instagram because it’s something I’m passionate about. It’s nice to share our passions“.

Henry from Madrid

Soon you will be able to read in eCartelera the complete interview with Henry Cavill. You can also see the meeting he had with the press and photos of the premiere with the fans. The actor returns to play Geralt of Rivia in the second season of ‘The Witcher’. Reunited with Ciri (Freya Allan), he takes her to Kaer Morhen, home of the witches, while they try to discover what mysterious power the young woman harbors.

The season comes to Netflix Friday, December 17.