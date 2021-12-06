Henry Cavill has become one of the most beloved actors in recent years, all thanks to his participation in memorable Hollywood productions that have won the affection of the public freehand. But at the time, not everything was fame and glory for the 38-year-old actor. During his recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, he revealed that at one point in his career he was on the verge of giving up and is partly related to the role of the famous James Bond. Read on for all the details.

Launched to fame for productions like Tudors o The Man of Steel – 55%, Henry cavill He is a nerd who was able to make his way into the entertainment industry, dedicating himself to what he loves and making his fans happy with notable roles. Being handsome and talented, he had the opportunity to start his career at a very young age, but in those tender years he did not have many opportunities to shine in starring roles. The actor spoke to Graham norton about those days:

Early in my career I got The Count of Monte Cristo and then a couple of movies after that and then I was auditioning. I always signed up for lead roles and the casting directors would tell me ‘you were great’, but I didn’t have a famous name and they needed a name, that was one thing. I was like, ‘Well this feels a bit like a Catch 22 scenario,’ I got a little disillusioned with the whole thing and thought, ‘Well, you know what? I’m going to give it a little more time. ‘

Shortly after he spoke about the arrival of James Bond in his life, the test he took and that gave him the opportunity to appear in Variety as one of the potential candidates several years ago. Although it was Daniel Craig who landed the role, the mere possibility of becoming 007 boosted his fame, but that didn’t make the disappointment any less. For Henry it was disappointing not to have been a “big name” at the time.

That’s when I got the Bond screen test and that’s what put me on Variety, and then my name was on Variety and then more people started chasing me and it got a little more … I wasn’t a big name, but at least it had been printed in Variety.

After its appearance in The Man of Steel, Henry cavill He reprized the role in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and Justice League – 41%, films that were condemned by audiences for multiple reasons. Despite everything, many continue to support the actor as Superman but things are completely unpredictable. For its part, Henry he loves being Superman (not for nothing he named his dog Kal) and deep down he wants to go back, but maybe he wishes things were different and kinder to the studio in charge of the productions. Only time will tell us what to expect.

The next big project from Henry cavill It’s the second season of The Witcher – 67%. The following adventures of the sorcerer played by Henry cavill have become one of the most anticipated things of 2021. This series arrived on Netflix at the end of 2019 and quickly built a solid fan base thanks to the famous book series and the ambitious video games developed by CD Projekt Red, including Own Cavill met the witcher through The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and it was thanks to this interactive adaptation that he asked the showrunner for the lead role in the small screen adventure.

