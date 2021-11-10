Henry Cavill will go down in history for his work as Superman. Beyond the endless debate over whether The Man of Steel – 55% and Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% are genius or the terrible result of Warner Bros. stupidity, the actor has always been one of the fan favorite items. In fact, it is often considered that he is the one who has best represented the superhero in the cinema, although unfortunately he never had material to match. This is especially evident when we remember that DC was in a hurry to catch up with Marvel and its MCU, which ended up causing a series of terrible decisions from production to the final cut of its deliveries.

At the time, Zack Snyder, who was basically in charge of guiding this cinematic universe, was entirely blamed. With Wonder Woman – 92% and Aquaman – 73% noted that the production company was willing to let go of the director to focus on a new style to conquer their fans. However, the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% was the greatest proof that the problem was not Snyder, but the little freedom he had to work on his ideas. In the end, the success of the premiere on HBO Max returned the wave of comments about the virtues of the Snyderverse and, to this day, fans insist on seeing the full plan of the creator.

With this also the interpretations of Ben Affleck as Batman and himself returned to the conversation. Henry cavill. Although there are many rumors and half confirmations that they will appear in The Flash and Black Adam, respectively, this is not enough for those who want to see the characters in action and not as a reference that may surprise them. Cavill is one of the favorites to breathe new life into James Bond, and audiences also hope that he will eventually join the MCU with a character who does justice to his abilities. At the moment, the interpreter is busy with The Witcher – 67%, so if anyone thinks that he has forgotten about Superman, they are very wrong.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill spoke about the character that launched him to fame and acknowledged that, in a way, he still won’t let go:

There are still a lot of stories I could do as Superman, and I’d love the chance. Zod’s murder gave the character a reason to never have to kill again. Superman falling to the ground and screaming after that, I don’t think that was in the script, but he wanted to show the pain he felt […] He has just killed the last member of his species. That is the decision you made at the time, and you will never do it again. There is an opportunity for growth after that to explore Superman’s mind as an almost divine being, deep, seemingly invulnerable, but with a real feeling inside.

The end of The Man of Steel He left the door open for several stories of the hero, but none materialized and he even lost depth in later appearances, where he was one more element to tell something universal and not personal. Would Cavill return as Superman?

As I always say: “The cape is still in the closet.”

At this point, the DC-Warner Bros. partnership is willing to take a chance on other ideas involving new versions of previously seen characters without having to call them reboots or sequels. For example, Joker – 91%, starring Joaquin Phoenix, explores the origins of the villain without tying him to universe references as Marvel does. This gives the opportunity to explore genres and styles that can satisfy all audiences. Cavill himself considers this a virtue, so he does not believe that the appearance of another Superman, such as Michael B. Jordan’s Val-Zod project, necessarily means the extinction of his:

It is exciting. Superman is more than a skin color. Superman is an ideal. Superman is something extraordinary that lives in our hearts. Why not have multiple Supermen? Joaquin Phoenix made a great Joker tape, what does it matter that it is not tied to the rest? There are multiple Superman stories in the comics happening at the same time.

It was confirmed long ago that Michael B. Jordan, best known for giving life to Killmonger in Black Panther – 90%, is developing a series for HBO Max focused on Val-Zod, who in a universe of comics is left with the cape and the position, after the original Superman was being mentally manipulated to do evil. Although the character follows in the moral footsteps of Clark Kent, he has his personal battles, such as dealing with the trauma of being locked up and his constant fear of the open spaces. It is certain that the series will not maintain any of the lines presented in the cinema, as Warner is clearly separating its titles for streaming. Is good know that Henry cavill he is always ready to return, and it may happen in the near future; If so, hopefully it’s more than just a cameo and actually allows him to carry a solo project that does the character justice.

