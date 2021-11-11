Henry Cavill became famous thanks to his work as Superman in The Man of Steel – 55%. Although this installment, as well as Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27% failed to connect with all the fans, in general it is said that the actor is the best representation of this hero that has been had in the cinema. Featuring Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% functioning as a closure to the Snyderverse, audiences never tire of asking Warner Bros. not to forget Cavill as Clark Kent for future films. For now the rumor is that he will return in Black Adam, but some hope that the interpreter will move on to other equally significant roles, such as James Bond or a Marvel hero.

With no time to die – 83% the door was officially opened for the arrival of a new James Bond, and Henry cavill He is the favorite of the fans, because of his size, his physique and his nationality, and he himself has mentioned on several occasions that he would definitely be part of this universe, either as the famous agent or as one of his extravagant villains. Similarly, with his work on The Witcher series, it is clear that the actor has everything to be part of other franchises, and that is why it is not surprising that many want him in the UCM.

Marvel has accomplished something exceptional with its film adaptations. Despite its ups and downs, its tapes remain current and right now, with Phase 4, this universe is looking to shake things up a bit. Eternals – 58%, Spider-Man: No Road Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as well as the series that this year premiered on Disney +, will be valuable resources for the future of the saga that has to overcome the closure of Avengers : Endgame – 95% and the villain Thanos. Since DC failed to get Cavill off the ground as Superman, his fans believe a space in the opposing brand might serve him better.

Although Cavill has long been thought of within the UCM, the characters he could play are varied. Some believe that Hercules would suit him very well, while others see him as a renewed Cyclops, and until recently, when Will Poulter was confirmed in the role, it was considered that Adam Warlock could also be a great challenge. Of course, by origin, Captain Britain is the most logical role, and it seems that the actor himself has thought about this possibility.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Henry cavill He spoke about the long process that he has had to follow to be in this privileged place and with a fairly stable trajectory. As he talked about future projects, he also commented on the possibilities that he would accept if they came to him, and the UCM is one of them, but he himself has his conditions for it:

I will never say that [haría] a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else, because everyone is doing a great job. However, I have the internet and I’ve seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be a lot of fun to do, an update on that, like the way they updated Captain America. There’s something funny about that, and I do love being British.

In this way, the also actor of Enola Holmes – 95% confirm without hesitation their interest in joining these leagues. Fans are sure to take note of that and now say that the ball is already in play, with Kevin Feige and Marvel-Disney forced to make a play. This is the perfect opportunity to bring Cavill to MCU, as he has already proven that he is capable of carrying a multi-million dollar movie, and audiences still want to see him as a hero.

Although Captain Britain may seem, by the mere name, related to Captain America, its origin is very different. In the comics, the hero gets his powers thanks to Merlyn and his daughter Roma, who endowed him with superhuman strength, but also gave him the ability to fly, create energy beams and force fields. In fact, the transformation to Captain Britain occurs thanks to a special amulet, which a badly wounded Brian Braddock chose instead of a sword. On Eternals We have already been introduced to the Excalibur sword and the Ebony Blade, which will change the fate of Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), so these characters are not as far away as you might think, and the hero, with Henry cavill up front, then it becomes a very, very real possibility.

