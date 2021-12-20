Henry Cavill is a favorite in the Hollywood entertainment industry, his millions of followers on social networks prove it; Just upload a photo or video of any kind to get countless likes and comments loaded with praise. Everyone knows that he loves video games and once again talks about them again through an interview as Game Reactor (via Comicbook), stating that he would love to be part of an adaptation of Red Dead Redemption 2. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

In addition to his well-known statements about games like World of warcraft, Warhammer, Total War and others, one of the most direct evidence of Henry’s love for this form of entertainment is his starring role in The Witcher – 100%. This series arrived on Netflix at the end of 2019 and quickly built a solid fan base thanks to the famous book series and the ambitious video games developed by CD Projekt Red, including itself. Cavill met the witcher through The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and it was thanks to this interactive adaptation that he asked the showrunner for the lead role in the adventure for the small screen … of course the people of Netflix could not resist the charms of Henry.

Now, during the red carpet of the second season of The witcher, Game Reactor questions Henry about another video game adaptation you would like to participate in. He has it very clear with the game that he has been playing lately:

Well that’s tricky, because you’re linking an IP and a company, which is a difficult thing to do, so I certainly don’t want to corner myself with that, but there are a lot of games out there … In fact, I started playing Red Dead Redemption 2, I know I was a little late to that party, but I started playing it and I’m really enjoying it. And so I think it would be fun to turn something like that into a movie.

Will anyone listen to the wishes of Henry cavill and give him a role in any possible adaptation of the game by Rockstar?

While the first season of The witcher adapts the books The Last Wish and The Sword of Destiny, the second season deals with the facts of The Blood of the Elves, however, it takes the liberty of not being completely faithful. Geralt believed that Yennefer had died in the battle of Sodden at the end of the first season, of course that did not happen in such a way and the reunion occurs in the new chapters, although with some changes.

On the other hand, some wonder if Henry cavill It will return to the DCEU at some point in the future. So far there are no details about a possibility for Man of Steel 2, a tape that fans have been begging for for years. Henry’s appearances as Superman could perhaps be in The Flash, Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the alternatives are many, but only time will tell where the actor’s path flows in the DCEU (or if he has already been separated forever). The truth is that Warner Bros. would be losing a huge fortune if it doesn’t bring it back: a Cavill He likes Superman very much and is just waiting for things to take their course again to return as the hero.

