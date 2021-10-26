10/26/2021 at 6:28 PM CEST

Joel xaubet

Leo Messi He started the season occupying a different position on the pitch than he was at Barça. Now in the PSG is starting from the band, as he had been in Barcelona years ago and he was a player with an unbeatable dribble.

With the years, the Argentine has added many more resources to his arsenal, among them the pass and an extraordinary ability to organize the game.

With this, Messi went on to occupy positions much more focused on the field, something that according to Henry affirmed, he should do at PSG.

Henry doesn’t understand Messi’s position

After the 0-0 draw in the game against Marseille, Thierry Henry spoke to the Amazon Prime microphones, where he was asked about the use that Pochettino is giving to Leo Messi. The former Barça player believes that the Argentine coach is making a mistake: “I do not understand, I see it isolated in the band. There he can score, but he touches less ball and Hakimi participates less as well. “The Frenchman believes that with Messi on the wing, all the quality that the Argentine treasures is not taken advantage of, despite occupying any space, the Argentine is dangerous for the rival.

Henry prefers to see Messi in more focused positions: “I prefer it when it’s in the middle. But I am not a coach, the team needs a director, not several at the same time. It seems that Mbappé often has the ball, Today against Marseille he put Neymar 10 and it didn’t work out. “

With these statements, Henry joins his compatriot Ludovic Giuly on the ideal position for the Argentine star, both consider that he should play centered and behind the forwards also and they point to Pochettino as responsible for the possible misuse of Leo Messi.