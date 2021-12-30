12/30/2021 at 07:09 CET

Tamara morillo

“On the night of December 31, 2018 my son went to celebrate New Year’s Eve. It was with some so-called friends and, they -the eight people who were there- say that at four in the morning, one of the boys started hitting him. The blows, they say, were all in the head and they sounded like firecrackers“. Gina Marín, Henry Jiménez’s mother, tells with heartbreak the latest news she has about him.” They say he was asking for help: ‘mama, mama & mldr;’ “. They didn’t help him.” They threw him into the street half naked. ” He disappeared.

His mother struggles to find him. His family searches, but the environment is silent: there is only silence. Three years have passed. A video, the one of the brutal aggression that the 21-year-old received That night in Orihuela (Alicante) is the only thing that remains. The investigations are not progressing. The answers do not come. Henry no this.

“He trusted everything and everyone,” recalls his mother. “Henry, not everyone is good,” the woman warned him.

“Familiar, well, innocent and supportive, very supportive. Everything he had he shared. He trusted everything and everyone,” Gina recalls. “Henry, not everyone is good,” his mother would tell him more than once. He was born in Colombia, grew up in Murcia and, for four years, lived in Alicante. “He never fought with anyone, if there was a fight around he would hang his head,” he says. He worked and studied. I was studying high school at the institute in Orihuela Costa because I had a dream: to be Civil Guard. Everything was truncated: Those who dreamed that they would be his companions are looking for him today.

Andrés and Gina, brother and mother of Henry Alejandro, together with the missing young man. |

“She entered class at 8:00 a.m., at 2:05 p.m. she took a scooter to get to the hairdresser where I worked quickly, because she was my English and French translator. She picked up her little sister, ate with her They played. From there she went to work with a friend who has a restaurant. ” He went out of his way for his family. “Life is a party and you have to live it in peace, that was his motto. Do not harm anyone, he always said. “Installed in Alicante, watching a football game with his brother-inseparable companion-, he met the icelander.

A sudden death, a move: the Icelandic

“Mom, what a shame. Look what happened, a roommate from the Icelander has turned up dead in the room.” Gina’s alarms went off. “I’m going to go to the cemetery to help the boy’s parents, they have come to bury him. They don’t know Spanish.”

The days passed and the friendship with the Icelander grew. “Mom, he needs help. Three friends lived with him, with the death of this boy they have all left. They have left him alone. Imagine being alone in a country that is not yours …”. The Icelander caught him.

Gina tried to guide him: “You don’t know him that much either. Henry, not all people are good,” but her son’s supportive and protective character prevailed. “Need help. Mom, I’m going to live there, because this boy can’t pay the rent. Poor thing, his friend died & mldr; “. Henry moved out. He had no need, but he extended work hours, got a new job cleaning glasses at a nightclub, to help his roommate pay the rent.

Blows to the head

That night, the end of the year, he left the restaurant where he worked. He took dinner for everyone, he invited. A group of eight friends – four of them were studying in his class – met at home. It was special, for the date; also because after this Henry – Álex, as they called him at home – moved back to his mother’s house. “He had already brought his clothes and things to my house.”

“How come you come Alex? Aren’t you such a friend anymore?” “No, mom, he’s very fierce. He’s not a good person & mldr; I’m going to tell him that I’m coming to live here with you“It was one of the last conversations she had with her son. She had it on December 28.

Food, something to drink, laughs. The rooms, the bells … Party. The conversation changes the tone. “At four in the morning the aggression, “says Gina.” The Icelander started hitting him on the head, “she regrets.” The reason is not known. Some friends’ They say that my son said that something had to be reported, that something that had happened and perhaps he had discovered could not stay that way. It was when this boy started beating him very hard. “Broken, Gina says that the assailant took him out into the street. The story that follows is blurred. No one explains it. Henry’s group of friends claim that the young man ran out asking help, but in his statements there are contradictions, silences. There is only one certainty: Henry didn’t come back.

Henry Alejandro with his brother Andrés, in a photo shared by the family. |

“They killed him. Why did they kill him?” January 1st, Gina went to the Civil Guard. “I knew something had happened to him. The investigators asked me why and I said so: Henry always calls me, writes me & mldr; & rdquor ;. The investigation started on tiptoe, with little force, on January 2 the eight friends went to the barracks Gina took them: “They said what they wanted. In the same barracks they begin to send WhatsApp agreeing on what they had to say: say this, say the other & mldr; They cover, they hide something “.

The Civil Guard confirmed that Henry was the victim of an attack: “One of them told the lieutenant that the blows sounded like firecrackers, that they were all to the head & rdquor ;. The aggressor, the Icelander, confessed that he had done it, that he had stuck, but claims that after Henry fled. The cameras in the area, there are many, did not record any image of the young man walking or asking for help.

The raids began: the entire area was searched. Henry was not showing up. They wanted to close the case, there was a threat to give the judicial bolt, but the family avoided it. It’s stalled. With the summary secret raised, Gina discovered something that made her blood run cold: the death of the young man who united his son with his attacker was not sudden. “She had bruises, assaults, she was violent. Although the family of the other young man did not investigate.”

Henry’s family has been demanding justice for three years. |

One attacks: seven watch and another records it

Hundreds of people joined the crawls. In none were his friends. Henry’s family especially missed three, his high school classmates. The others were friends of friends, although they belonged to the circle as well.

After one of the searches, one of them approached. Gina, broken, asked, wanted to know, “what did my son say, what words did he say when they hit him. He told me: ‘Gina, he was asking for help and he was calling you. But not even his voice came from the blows. He was busted inside. It just said: mom, mom … ‘. That guy told me: I have this video. “Gina saw it. She fainted.

The video of the attack, shared by his friends in a WhatsApp group days after confessing, was deleted. “We recovered some piece.” The Civil Guard added it to the investigation.

“Without a body there is no crime”

After the first advances, in which both the family and the investigative body managed to draw the last steps of Henry, the investigation was frozen. “Without a body there is no crime, says the Civil Guard”. They crawl, cry out and beg. That the search does not stop, that someone say something. “It is clear that Henry was beaten,” laments his mother. “It’s all so clear: that person hit him, that boy threw him in front of everyone … why did that boy go home on January 2? Why doesn’t anyone do anything?”

To the scream is added the European Foundation for Missing Persons QSDglobal. Paco Lobatón, founder, an expert like few others in disappearances, and in continuous contact with families for decades, also adds his voice. “This case cries out to heaven.” She knows him well, the Foundation has spent months studying how to help the family. “There are many elements that, without a doubt, can help the investigation to reach a conclusion and not remain in no man’s land,” he says.

Images of the young man shared by the family. |

“In many disappearances there is a ghost scene” – he analyzes, “not in this one. Here is a scene in which there are a series of witnesses, with testimonial elements of great weight. ask investigators not to drop out and to give Henry’s case all the necessary priority. For two reasons: for the extremely serious damage it is causing the family, incalculable, and for not leaving impunity an act so blatantly criminal”.

Henry, the young man who always dreamed of a better world, grew up helping. Trusting everyone. Together with his mother, while living in Murcia, he distributed sandwiches at traffic lights to those who did not have to eat. Henry now needs help. He needs to be searched. There is no rest. It is not easy, but it is viable, “there are threads, traces, with which to finally compose a solution”, concludes Lobatón.