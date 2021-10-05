10/05/2021 at 7:20 AM CEST

The figure of quarterback Justin Herbert was felt more than ever in the offense of Los Angeles Chargers, which were imposed this Monday by 28-14 to Las Vegas Raiders in a duel of teams from the Western Division of the American Conference (AFC) with which the fourth week of the National Football League (NFL) closed. Along with Herber, who threw for three touchdowns, running back Austin Ekeler advanced 117 yards on the ground and scored twice, also making him a key player on the Chargers’ offense.

Los Angeles is 3-1 for the first time since 2014 and is part of a three-way tie atop the AFC West with the Las Vegas and Denver Broncos. The defeat of the Raiders means that the Arizona Cardinals (4-0) are the only undefeated team in the NFL after four weeks.

Herbert, who completed 25 of 38 passes for 222 yards, contributed all of his touchdown passes in the first half as the Chargers built a 21-0 lead at halftime. The Raiders scored on their first two possessions of the second half to get within touchdown shot, but Ekeler gave Los Angeles a breather with an 11-yard run down the left wing.

Herbert had the key play of the series with a 13-yard pass to tight end Jared Cook on fourth and 2 from midfield. Ekeler, who had 145 total yards, also captured a touchdown reception in the second quarter.

Quarterback Derek Carr was 21 of 34 for 196 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Raiders, who could only handle 48 rushing yards against a Chargers defense, which was last in the league in rushing defense.

The Chargers took the kickoff and went 75 yards in 12 plays. Herbert completed all six of his passes in the series, including a 4-yard missile to tight end Donald Parham at the back of the end zone to put them up 7-0. Los Angeles extended their lead to 21-0 at halftime by scoring in the last two series of the first half. Herbert’s 10-yard touchdown to Cook was set up with a 41-yard complete pass to tight end Stephen Anderson who was alone and wide open to make the drive decisive. After the Raiders left three and eliminated, Herbert led the Chargers in a nine-play series. He completed his last five passes, including a 14-yard screen to Ekeler to score.

Las Vegas was limited to a first down and 51 net yards in the first half, but made adjustments at halftime and scored on its first two possessions of the second half. The Raiders took the opening kickoff of the third quarter and scored when Carr found wide receiver Hunter Renfrow for a 10-yard touchdown. Tight end Darren Waller then led Las Vegas to a TD when he caught a 3-yard pass with 1:44 remaining in the third.

Defensive lineman Joey Bosa recorded his 50th career catch in the first quarter when he dropped Carr for a 9-yard loss and forced a fumble that was recovered by Las Vegas guard John Simpson. Bosa, who is in his sixth season, caught up with him in 67 career games, faster than any Chargers player since sacks remained an official statistic in 1982.

For their part, the Raiders suffered losses from cornerbacks Damon Arnette (groin) and Trayvon Mullen Jr. (foot) were injured during the first quarter and did not return. Cornerback Nate Hobbs suffered a concussion in the second half. Tight end Derrick Carrier (chest) also suffered an injury during the first half.

The Chargers’ house in Hollywood Park has a roof, but the start of the match was delayed 35 minutes due to lightning in the area. The SoFi Stadium is classified as open-air because the north side is open on the upper deck. A torrential rain hit the Los Angeles area nearly an hour before kickoff.