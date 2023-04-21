Here are the photos of the Razr Lite

A new era for smartphones opens: the Motorola Razr Lite, a cheaper foldable, is born. This version is expected by the end of 2023.

According to a report from My Smart Price, along with the launch of the Razr Plus 2023 will come the budget version, the Razr Lite. There are no official details about the new folding, but some photographs have been revealed.

Motorola Razr Lite Image Leak

Let’s see the main characteristics, which are extracted from the images shown by the specialized web page.

This would be the Motorola Razr Lite, the cheapest foldable on the market

The smartphone will feature a clamshell-style folding mechanism, with a perforated cutout at the top center of the screen.

The bezels around it are also noted to be thin, which could help for an immersive viewing experience, according to My Smart Price.

Outside, it has a small cover screen, which would cover a small number of tasks, such as showing the time or checking notifications.

The specialized portal points out that there is a double camera configuration next to the cover screen of the Motorola Razr Lite 2023. “The LED flash module,” says My Smart Price, “is also placed under the camera sensors. The frame is curved and has antenna lines, suggesting the use of metal.”

And how much would this new folding smartphone cost?

Regarding the technological characteristics, there is no certain information. But for the portal 9to5google, “It seems reasonable to expect perhaps a less powerful chipset or less memory.” The Motorola Razr 2023 uses a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Octa Core, plus 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage.

The important thing is the price: obviously it will be less than the traditional Motorola Razr, but it is unknown how much. It is considered that the month of June will serve to offer more information regarding the latter.