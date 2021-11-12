A pencil drawing, uncertain, with an almost childlike line. Macarena Díaz, David’s mother, reconstructed in a paper published by CASO ABIERTO, Prensa Ibérica’s research and events channel, his memories of the place where he left the body of his son Antonio David Barroso, a 15-year-old disabled person, two months ago. The police are still looking for the boy’s body while his mother, who suffers from bipolar disorder and was unable to provide further details to researchers, he is on provisional freedom in his family home in Morón de la Frontera (Seville).

The drawing made by the woman while she was admitted to the psychiatric unit of the Segovia hospital shows a road and a right turn. The woman write down the word DUKE there. To the left of the road, the mother of the missing child draws a hotel and next to it a building. In front of him, write that there is a field and draw the trash container, gray, where, according to the statement before the Civil Guard, he threw the body of his son. In her illustration, the woman writes the child’s name there, DAVID. In the upper area, the woman adds a caravan and writes the name ARMREST, to indicate the place where she left a part of her son’s wheelchair.

The wheelchair

At the top of the drawing she made to try to get the police to find her son, Macarena adds: “I leave this town, I continue for an hour or so. I enter another town and leave the car“Alluding to her son’s wheelchair, which has not appeared either. The woman could not add much more. Exhausted and medicated, the woman writes next to her drawing:” I finish at 5.40. I think this is my most complete information today. “In her statement, the mother of the missing child would explain that left the wheelchair in a parking lot on battery, near the place where he abandoned his son. The chair has not appeared either.

Investigators continue to search for the body of David Barroso at the Valdemingómez and Pinto landfills, where the waste generated in the areas of Madrid where the woman was able to abandon the corpse of her son goes to. In her statement to the police, Macarena explained that “I did not want to leave my son in the container, but I did not know what to do.” The woman assures that on September 12 she left her home in Morón de la Frontera (Seville) with her deceased son.

After an erratic journey, with stop at a hotel in Talavera de la Reina (Toledo), Macarena said she remembered that she had gone through Arroyomolinos, Navalcarnero and Alcorcón, still with her son in the car. If his memories are true, he would have left David’s corpse in a gray dumpster. between Alcorcón and the entrance of Madrid. The drawing he made from his room in the psychiatric unit tries to give more clues about where he left his son’s body.

After throwing away the corpse, the woman only remembers that “I went through some tunnels” and he arrived at the Carabias (Segovia) gas station where “I felt the desire to tell what had happened.” He did it to an employee of the gas station, who gave emergency notice.

Cottage

Investigators have tracked the security cameras of highways and ring roads and have determined that the mother was able to dispose of the child between 00:35 hours he left Talavera de la Reina and 2:15 in the morning, when the cameras they registered it already driving towards Madrid at the Casa de Campo and later on the M-30. The section of special interest takes place in the area of ​​the A-5 at the entrance of Madrid, on Avenida de Portugal. The woman takes 16 minutes on a stretch that shouldn’t take you more than five.

David and his mother, Macarena Díaz. | OPEN CASE

Macarena had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and received help from social services to care for her son David, to whom she had dedicated her entire life. In her statements to investigators, the woman assured that part of her family was trying to poison and drug her. He first stated that he had killed his son by injecting him with a syringe with water; later, that David died in his house, product of a fever. In recent times, in addition, the woman had also experienced a strong religious conversion and went almost daily to church.

Visit of the parish priest

The researchers came to carry to a parish priest of his town, with whom she had a lot of trust and whom she asked to bless her house, to the hospital bed where she was admitted to try to make the woman remember something else, without success.

In addition to trying to delve into the woman’s memories, investigators have tracked the security cameras and reconstructed almost the entire route she made from when she left her home until she arrived at the Carabias gas station. Thus, they have discovered that Macarena spent, already without her son, by a hotel in Riaza before arriving to the gas station, which would support her story, although she had said that the town where she was was called IZAN, a place that does not exist.